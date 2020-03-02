The Heritage High girls got off to a strong start in their quest to claim a second straight state track and field title Monday, as Alaysia Oakes and Victoria Johnson both earned individual state championships on the first day of the Class 3 and 4 indoor meet at Liberty University.
Oakes won the Class 3 long jump with a leap of 18-03.75. Johnson took the high jump crown with a 5-04.
The Pioneers garnered 42½ points through three events to lead Charlottesville (13 points) and Maggie Walker (10 points), which is expected to challenge Heritage for the team title when the meet resumes today at 10:30 a.m.
Heritage also was bolstered Monday by two runner-up finishes: Tya Blake in the long jump (17-01¼) and Dekalia Dillard (5-02) in the high jump.
Heritage won the Class 3 state outdoor championships last June — led by numerous top 5 finishes and by Oakes, who won her first state title in the long jump as a freshman.
Also in Class 3 on Monday, Rustburg’s Parker Goldstein was fourth in the high jump (5-00), while Blake took fifth with a 5-00.
On the boys side, Heritage’s Jaleal Hamlett was runner up in the triple jump with a 45-04½. Liberty Christian’s Kai Moore was fifth in the pole vault with a 13-00.
On the Class 4 side, E.C. Glass’ Amanic Brown placed fourth in the girls’ high jump at 5-02, while teammate Jade Lane was sixth in the long jump at 16-10¼. Hilltoppers sophomore Q Foster was seventh in the boys’ triple jump with a leap of 41-04½.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.