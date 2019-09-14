Advantage Heritage. In a big way.
The Pioneers entered City Stadium on Friday night tied in its recent rivalry series with Appomattox at two games apiece.
Some of those games have been back-and-forth bruisers. This one was a knockout.
KJ Vaughan rumbled for a season-high 176 rushing yards, quarterback Kameron Burns added 102 through the air and Heritage busted loose for a 52-14 victory over the Raiders, taking a 3-2 lead in the series that was renewed in 2015.
“These last few years we stepped up to the plate,” receiver Kyron Thomas said of Heritage’s three-game winning streak against the Raiders. “And now we’re owning the series.”
Heritage (2-1) struck on its opening drive, going 80 yards and finding the end zone on a 15-yard pass from Burns to Thomas. HHS then recovered a fumble on Appomattox’s first drive and scored when Krystian Rivera punched in a 6-yarder. Vaughan opened the second quarter with a 1-yard dive and Heritage suddenly led 21-0.
“I feel like tonight we played Heritage football,” Thomas said.
It was a prolific night for the receiver, who scored twice off passes from Burns. Thomas also streaked down field on a hitch from Burns about two minutes into the third quarter. Thomas went 51 yards for the score.
“I just knew once Jahee [Blake] came in and got his block, I just had one man to beat,” Thomas said. “And I knew once I beat him I was off to the races.”
It was an uncharacteristic performance for Appomattox (1-2). Heritage picked off quarterback Tre Lawing three times. The Raiders fumbled five times and lost three of those, committing six total turnovers.
Heritage’s 52 points were the most Appomattox has allowed since 2007, when Gretna earned a 55-0 blowout win over the Raiders.
The Raiders got on the board to open the third quarter. Tyler Gilliam returned the opening kickoff 74 yards to the 6 yard line, and Keyshawn Baker ran in the touchdown to make it 21-7.
Gilliam was the bright spot for ACHS. The senior receiver/defensive back also broke free for an 85-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter for Appomattox’s other score.
“It was definitely good for us because we can learn what we’ve got to do better,” Gilliam said of the loss. “We’ve just got to continue to get better every day.”
Heritage put up a massive 604 yards of total offense to Appomattox’s 210. Christian Ferguson led the ground attack with 85 rushing yards, while Lawing and Baker chipped in 56 and 54, respectively.
“We’re not who we were, but you step up to the challenge,” ACHS coach Doug Smith said of his team’s 37-man roster. “And we’ve got a lot of guys that do that. We don’t have enough guys that do that, and that’s the problem. … With the group that we’ve got, all of them would have to be all in and believe that they could take it to [Heritage], and we’re just not there yet. It’s tough.”
Vaughan’s 176 rushing yards came courtesy of 23 carries. The 239-pound running back barreled up the middle mostly for short gains. His longest runs were 27 and 21 yards.
“When we ran certain plays, I [saw] cutback lanes that I could really bust open and get through, just because our line really blocked out and I could cut back inside,” Vaughan said. “But it was really just because of the O-line tonight.”
KeyShawn Colbert took over for Burns at quarterback in the fourth quarter and rushed for 148 yards. He sprinted away for a 96-yard touchdown with 2:24 left in the game to give HHS a 45-7 lead.
Smith’s group takes its bye next week to prepare for a home game against Staunton River on Sept. 27. Then its onto play in the Dogwood District.
“The score doesn’t mean anything to me after a while. It really doesn’t,” Smith said of the lopsided affair.
“We’re just gonna work and let our kids know that there’s never any giving up. You’re playing until you get better. … At the end of the day, I want them to live their lives like that, too. Like, hey, you’ve got air in your lungs, it’s time to go. It’s time to keep fighting.”
Heritage coach Brad Bradley was impressed with his offensive line, the HHS defense and his freshman quarterback, Burns, who threw an interception just before halftime, but was otherwise consistent.
“Overall we’re happy,” Bradley said, “but we’ve obviously got some work to do.”
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.