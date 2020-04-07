Les Camm’s time at the helm of the Heritage varsity boys basketball program has come to an end following a mutual agreement with school administrators for him to step down from his coaching post.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Camm said the sides decided on the move in the last couple of weeks. According to HHS athletic director Dennis Knight, the school chose to “move in a different direction” with the program, adding the decision had “nothing to do with wins and losses.”
Camm, who will remain a teacher at the school, was the Pioneers’ head coach for six years and served as an assistant for more than 10 years before that. Camm said Tuesday he “wasn’t anticipating” the move, “but it’s probably time.” He added he looks forward to having more time to spend with his 2-year-old son now.
“I’m just very blessed and fortunate to have the opportunity to work with a great bunch of young men and other coaches and administrators,” he said.
In his final season with the Pioneers, which wrapped up at the end of February with a loss in the Region 3C quarterfinals, Camm led HHS to a 9-13 record.
“A couple of games we had the chance to win and didn’t. … We felt like we competed against those teams that were really good,” Camm said, pointing particularly to games against George Washington and Liberty Christian, both teams that made state tournaments. “The record wasn’t the record we anticipated, but I definitely enjoyed being in the gym with kids in practices and felt they competed in 90% of our games.”
In 2019, Camm and the Pioneers reached the state tournament for the third consecutive year. That span included a trip to the state championship game in 2017.
Camm put together four winning seasons in his six-year tenure as head coach. He also coached three of Heritage’s five 1,000-point scorers in Caleb Snead, CJ Rosser and Jordan Hamlette.
“Les has done a good job with the basketball program and has been really good for the kids,” Knight said, “[but] we felt like we needed to go a different direction.”
Camm said some of his favorite memories as a coach include games against city rival E.C. Glass, which always seem to be close and draw huge crowds.
“We’ve had some good times on the court,” he added, “but it’s really the journey I look back on that I will remember the most.”
Heritage listed the job opening about a week ago and as of early Tuesday evening had received 12 applications, according to Knight.
Knight, who explained the school is looking to hire someone with head coaching or “higher-level” coaching experience and someone who can work in another position at the school during the day, said administrators hope to decide who to interview in the next couple days.
A panel of around six people likely will conduct the interviews, he said, and ideally will include “community stakeholders.”
“With this position, when you get to certain sports like football and basketball, you really have to involve all stakeholders in the decision to make the right decision,” Knight said.
Administrators do not have a particular deadline for when they hope to make the hire and must figure out how to best conduct interviews — over the phone or via Zoom, for example — as they try to navigate working amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Camm said he won’t rule out pursuing another coaching position in the future — “don’t want to close doors or anything” — but wouldn’t do so at the cost of having to give up his teaching job at Heritage.
Camm’s exit leaves just two boys basketball coaches in the Seminole District who have been with their schools for at least five years: Segar Jordan at Amherst and Scott Jester at Brookville.
