Gretna senior Corlyn Witcher is headed to Institute, West Virginia, to play football for West Virginia State University.

Witcher, who played on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Hawks, is expected to compete immediately at defensive end at Division II WVSU, a tweet from the school quoting coach John Pennington said.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound lineman led Gretna to the Region 2C championship game this past season, its first region title bout in eight years, and a 9-4 record. He picked up first-team offensive and defensive honors in both the region and Dogwood District.

