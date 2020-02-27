Ty'nasia Witcher

Gretna's Ty'Nasia Witcher sets her feet to shoot a 3-pointer against Floyd County on Thursday in the Region 2C Tournament semifinals at Bassett High School.

 Parker Cotton/Register & Bee

From staff reports

In Bassett, sophomore guard Ty’Nasia Witcher couldn’t be stopped, putting up 37 points, but Gretna couldn’t withstand hot-shooting Floyd County, which went on a second-half scoring binge for an 81-67 victory in the Region 2C semifinals at Bassett High School.

With the loss, Gretna (18-6) fell one victory short of receiving an automatic berth into the Class 2 state tournament.

Gretna trailed by three points at halftime, 32-29. Both teams heated up in the second half, with the Hawks outscoring the Buffaloes 26-21 in the third quarter. But Floyd, which made 20 field goals in the second half, outscored GHS 28-12 in the final frame.

The Buffaloes, who advanced to the Class 2 state quarterfinals one year ago, drained 10 3-pointers Thursday. They were led by junior guard Alexis Kiser, who had 26 points and hit five 3s.

Witcher was on fire, knocking down all seven of Gretna’s made 3-pointers. She scored 26 points in the second half. Fellow sophomore Ashiah Glass finished with 10 points, while junior guard Makeyla Mease registered nine.

Gretna, the Dogwood District regular-season champion, weathered an early 14-2 hole and still was within striking distance with 3:30 remaining, but Kiser then hit a 3, ShaeLee Slaughter (16 points) buried a jumper and Floyd scored again on a stickback to quell the Hawks’ hopes.

