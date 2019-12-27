Micah Graves

Holy Cross junior forward Micah Graves soars toward the hoop during Friday's contest against Faith Christian School during the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.

 Parker Cotton/Martinsville Bulletin

DANVILLE — Holy Cross junior Nick Gravely hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points, helping the Gaels rebound from a Thursday loss to pick up a 71-59 win over Faith Christian School on Friday at George Washington High School.

Teammates TJ Calloway and Keon Waller each scored 14 points, and Micah Graves added 10 points to earn the win on the second day of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic. Zach Smith supplied seven points to complete the scoring for Holy Cross, which improved to 5-8 this year.

Senior Nick Witt led Faith Christian (3-4) with 21 points, while sophomore Tyler Roche and junior Haden King scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. Senior Andrew King scored nine points and junior Brandon Hinkle scored six.

Holy Cross will play for fourth place against Carlisle School at 3 p.m. Saturday while Faith Christian will take on Westover Christian at 1 p.m.

Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton. 

