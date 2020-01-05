10 to define a decade
By Ben Cates
The past 10 years have produced some of the most thrilling basketball matchups in the longstanding rivalry between the two Lynchburg city schools. Here’s a look at 10 consequential games that took place between 2010 and 2019.
» Jan. 4, 2010: Glass 49, Heritage 47
The Hilltoppers start the 2010s off right with a two-point win inside the old Heritage Fieldhouse. During the decade, Glass and Heritage will each advance to a state tournament three times — Glass in 2018, 2015 and 2013 (the year they broke a 46-year state hiatus), and Heritage in 2019, 2017 and 2012.
» Jan. 28, 2011: Glass 45, Heritage 41
This was the lowest-scoring game of the decade between the two teams. Both suffered from dismal shooting. Heritage put together a comeback bid in the fourth quarter, but fell short, thanks in part to Glass guard Malcolm Owens’ 22 points.
» Jan. 10, 2012: Glass 76, Heritage 68, OT
With the clock winding down, Heritage guard Justen Joyner drilled a 3-pointer from the far corner to send the game into overtime. But the Hilltoppers went on a 7-0 run in the extra frame. Najee Culver scored 23 points for ECG.
» Jan. 10, 2013: Heritage 67, E.C. Glass 66
Heritage and Glass met four times in 2012-13 and every game was decided by single digits. In the first matchup, Heritage’s Justen Joyner scored the game-winning basket when he lifted a fast-break layup high off the glass above 6-foot-9 Karl Overstreet. Glass’ Shawn Brown then drove the length of the floor, but his reverse layup rimmed out at the buzzer.
» Jan. 29, 2015: Heritage 53, Glass 51
Glass took its first lead of the game with 35 seconds left, when Malik Knox banked in a 3-pointer. But Heritage forward Dante Jefferson, who doubled as a wide receiver, sprinted back, made an over-the-shoulder grab off a one-handed heave from Caleb Snead and drained the game-winning layup. The win came less than a month after Glass had blown out Heritage by 22 points.
» Jan. 11, 2016: Glass 70, Heritage 68
With the score tied at 68 and 3.6 seconds left inside McCue, Glass missed a free throw. But the rebound was tipped, Hilltoppers guard TJ Jones secured it and laid it off the glass just before time expired.
» Feb. 8, 2017: Heritage 75, Glass 72, OT
The Pioneers knocked off Glass for the second time inside a week in a rim-rocking, accolade-filled contest. HHS’ Jordan Hamlette scored 25 points (he also scored 25 against Glass on Feb. 2) and eclipsed the 1,000-point career mark.
» Jan. 12, 2018: Heritage 51, Glass 50
Pioneers guard CJ Rosser calmly sinks two free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining to give his team the win. Rosser scores 29 points. The two teams combine for 29 turnovers and 52 free-throw attempts.
» Jan. 20, 2018: Glass 61, Heritage 58
Eight days after CJ Rosser’s heroics, Glass reserve guard Henry Rose receives a pass from Tre Alexander and knocks down the game-winning 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining. The teams clash again Feb. 9 in the Seminole District tournament semifinals and HHS earns a three-point victory in overtime.
» Jan. 7, 2019: Glass 54, Heritage 52
A baseball-style inbounds heave from Reashawn Spaulding to his brother Raykwonn leads to a Glass win from the free-throw line in the most recent meeting between the crosstown rivals.
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
