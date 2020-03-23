E.C. Glass point guard Rayvon Graham earned all-state honors Monday when the Virginia High School League released its Class 4 boys basketball team.
Graham played in just seven regular-season games because of injury, but put up strong numbers in those outings, averaging nearly 10 points and five assists per game. Glass won six of the seven regular-season games he appeared in.
Graham, a senior, also averaged 16 points per game during Glass' playoff run, including a breakout performance against Liberty Christian Academy to give the Hilltoppers the Seminole District Tournament championship. He finished that game with 23 points, six assists, seven rebounds and three steals in a performance that came on the heels of a 19-point binge in the district semifinal game. See the all-state teams below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4 all-state team
First team: Jayden Epps (King's Fork), Kapone Barley (George Washington), Khai Seargeant (Courtland), Matthew Anderson (Loudoun County), Kevon Ferrell (Halifax County), Khaliyl Davis (Woodrow Wilson), Jordan Parham (Huguenot), Cliff Robinson (Monacan).
Second team: Chauncie Jenkins (Menchville), Trent Dawson (Loudoun Valley), Zyrail Mitchell (Lake Taylor), Rayvon Graham (E.C. Glass), Quentin Livingston (King's Fork), Demetri Gardner (John Handley), Julien Hagerman (Millbrook), Taevon Walden (GW).
Player of the year: Jayden Epps, King's Fork
Coach of the year: Rick Hite, King's Fork.
