20200425_lna_sports_hutchison.jpg

E.C. Glass's Moses Hutchison competes in the state championship doubles match in June 2017. Hutchison, now a junior at Mary Washington, was named male athlete of the year by the school in April 2020.

 The News & Advance file

Moses Hutchison, an E.C. Glass grad and a junior on the University of Mary Washington men's tennis team, was named the school's spring male athlete of the year. 

The school announced the award this week and chose this year to name a male athlete of the year for the fall, winter and spring seasons with the spring season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hutchison, playing on the No. 1 court in singles, recorded a 4-2 record before the season came to a halt. He had wins over the Nos. 6 and 33 players in the country and another player ranked in the top 10 in the region. One of those wins, a comeback victory over sixth-ranked Jacob Zalenski from Kenyon College, earned him the Universal Tennis Rating/International Tennis Association National Division III player of the week honor in March.

In doubles play, Hutchison and teammate Michael Fleming went 6-0 on the No. 1 court and recorded four wins over duos from nationally ranked programs.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments