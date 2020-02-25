From staff reports
What was at times an electric season came to an end for E.C. Glass on the road at Halifax County on Tuesday night, as the top-seeded Comets defeated the No. 4 Hilltoppers 62-61 in the Region 4D semifinals.
A victory would have given the Hilltoppers their fourth state tournament appearance in eight years.
The Seminole District tournament champs led by 11 points at halftime.
“We controlled the whole game,” coach DJ Best said. “We’re up by 11 in the first half and we were playing at our pace. And then, all of the sudden, the second half starts up and we just kind of forget.”
Halifax (22-4) outscored Glass 16-8 in the third quarter, and the game ended up going down to the wire. The Comets grabbed the lead for the first time of the night at 52-49 with 5:43 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The teams traded baskets in the final minute, and Glass (18-8) stole the ball with less than a minute to play but missed the transition layup.
Down four in the final seconds, Hugh Wood hit a 3-pointer to bring the Hilltoppers to within one with 1.5 seconds remaining for the final score.
“We gotta finish,” Best said. “At the end of the day, that’s been our thing. We got so close and then to kind of have that happen at the end, it puts pain to a really good season.
“We gave the No. 1 seed everything we had and then some. But when you don’t take care of business in the season, you end up on the road.”
Rayvon Graham led Glass with 16 points, DreSean Kendrick finished with 13 (and six assists), and Savion Austin added 10 points. Halifax’s Kevon Ferrell led all scorers with 21 points, while Kameron Roberts added 19 for the Comets, who head to the Class 4 state tournament and to the region 4D title game.
“To these seniors, I love you,” Best said. “That’s what I want them to know. It’s bigger than basketball. I told them in the locker room if I didn’t teach them anything else, I hope they got how to be a better man down the line.”
