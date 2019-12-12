Appomattox has played in its fair share of memorable games since 2015. Leading up to Saturday’s Class 2 state championship against Stuarts Draft, set for 4:30 p.m. at Salem Football Stadium, here are 12 moments that have defined the Raiders’ last five seasons.
12. Buckingham, 2015
This opening-night game jumpstarted an impressive 32-game winning streak. The Knights tied the score at 7 with 14 seconds remaining in regulation. Two crucial plays occurred in overtime: Buster Henderson ran in a 10-yard touchdown for a 14-7 lead, and Devin Dews intercepted a Buckingham pass to secure the win. The game was a preview of what was to come, the first moment Appomattox realized its potential on its journey to winning three straight state titles. The following week, the visiting Raiders outlasted Rustburg in the first Battle of the Lantern in nine years.
11. Dan River, 2016
The Raiders eked out a 16-14 victory in a nail-biter. ACHS had reeled off 20 straight wins by the time it traveled to Ringgold on a night when a deluge of rain turned the field into a swamp. Like many wins the last five seasons, this one could be chalked up to the defense. Appomattox made a goal-line stand on the 1-inch line with less than five minutes to play.
10. Heritage, 2019
On Sept. 13, Appomattox suffered its worst loss since 2007, as the Pioneers blazed away, 52-14. The game was a sign that maybe the good times had come to an end in Raider Country. But rather than settle for mediocrity, ACHS caught fire. It hasn’t lost since, rattling off 11 straight wins ahead of Saturday’s state title game.
9. Graham, 2019
The Raiders knocked off the reigning state champs in last week’s state semifinal, winning the first-ever meeting with Graham by outscoring the G-Men 15-6 in the second quarter and then pitching a second-half shutout. It was the biggest win of the season for these Raiders, led by Tre Lawing’s three touchdown passes.
8. Radford, 2018
The three-year reign atop Class 2 ended with a 28-25 loss to Radford in the Region 2C championship. If it looked like talent at ACHS was thinning out, then the last year proved otherwise. Players have talked about that loss the last few weeks, noting it lit a fire under this team to succeed.
7. Giles, 2016
The 11-0 Raiders put their 26-game winning streak on the line against Giles and its famed single wing, responsible for the Spartans’ 28-game winning streak a couple years earlier. The question was whether the ACHS defense could handle the wing. After all, Giles had put up 353 yards one week prior. But the Raiders had no problems at Bragg Stadium. They scored 21 unanswered points, Carter Jamerson punctuated the 45-21 win with a 40-yard field goal, and running back Phillip Fleshman said after the game: “We’re just some dogs. We’re hungry every day.”
6. Glenvar, 2017
Appomattox’s postseason march has included playing Glenvar the last three seasons. ACHS downed the Highlanders each time, earning a three-point victory in ’18 and a 21-0 win this year. But it was the 2017 matchup that was most memorable. The lights went out prior to kickoff at Highlander Stadium that night, but the Raiders burned bright. They got out to a 17-0 lead, then withstood Glenvar’s second-half attack to claim their third straight Region 2C title. Nick Fariss kicked field goals of 32 and 22 yards, and two future Division I players put the game away: JaVon Scruggs (Liberty) hit De’Von Graves (N.C. State) with a 51-yard TD.
5. Heritage, 2017
They were human after all. Appomattox welcomed the Pioneers to Bragg Stadium in the third game of the season with its 32-game winning streak on the line. It was the longest in the VHSL at the time. It ended that night, with a 287-yard rushing performance by Elijah Davis. But sometimes losses make teams better, and that was the case for the Raiders. They won 12 straight games and ended the season with their third straight state title.
4. Clarke County, 2015
No one expected a blowout in the state championship game. But ACHS entered with so much confidence and firepower that the Eagles never stood a chance. It was an important game because it gave ACHS its first football state title in school history, and fans turned out to Salem in droves to watch after giving their Raiders an escort out of town that morning. After passing for 222 yards and completing 15 of 19 passes, quarterback Matt Page said: “We wanted the championship bad, because if we had lost, it would’ve crushed the whole town.”
3. Union, 2017
ACHS entered the Class 2 state semifinals in hostile Wise County having smoked Union the previous year. The Raiders built a 20-0 lead, then watched as Union stormed back, closing the gap to 23-20 with less than a minute to play. But the Bears had no timeouts remaining and couldn’t stop the clock. The win set up ACHS’s chance to claim its third straight state title one week later.
2. R.E. Lee-Staunton, 2017
After holding on against Union, the Raiders faced their toughest state championship battle yet the following week. The Leemen got out to a 17-10 lead in the first half. ACHS won the fourth-quarter battle, though, for a 38-34 victory. That put the Raiders in the VHSL record book. They are one of only 11 member schools to ever win three or more state titles in a row.
1. Richlands, 2015
This one should simply be labeled The Comeback, because it will be remembered in Appomattox for decades to come. The Raiders had won 12 straight games before the region championship against the Blue Tornado and could smell their first state title. Things didn’t look good for ACHS with eight minutes remaining, though. But they engineered a magical comeback in the final 6:04 that whipped Bragg Stadium into a frenzy. ACHS erased a 14-point deficit to send the game into overtime. Scruggs intercepted a Richlands pass in OT, and Tre Walker tumbled into the end zone for the 27-21 win. Appomattox went on to blast both Buffalo Gap and Clarke Co. But it was the Richlands game that made it all possible. The two teams met again the next season in the state title game, with the Blue Tornado looking for revenge. But Appomattox crushed them, 42-7.
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance.
