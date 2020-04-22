Four Jefferson Forest baseball players announced their college decisions Wednesday.
The seniors — infielders Jacob Reynolds and Lucas Bosiger, outfielder Jaylen Calloway and left-handed pitcher Kyle McGehee — all will play at Division III schools in the commonwealth.
Bosiger and McGehee will remain teammates next year at Virginia Wesleyan, which went to the NCAA Tournament in 2019. Calloway is headed to Hampden-Sydney, another Old Dominion Athletic Conference school, and Reynolds is bound for Mary Washington. The quartet join Jackson Cherry, a pitcher who signed during the fall with Division I Mercer, as the JF seniors who have made college commitments.
Nine total JF seniors had their final high school season cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In his junior season, Calloway hit .391 and had 19 RBIs. Bosiger tallied 27 RBIs to go with a .351 batting average. Reynolds, meanwhile, had a knack for getting on base, boasting a .483 on-base percentage. He drew 14 walks and was hit by pitches seven times, stole seven bases and scored 17 runs.
McGehee posted a perfect record in 2019 at 4-0 and recorded a 0.84 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings.
