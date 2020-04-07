Four area players were named to the all-state basketball teams Tuesday.
On the boys side, Jalen Leftwich, a junior guard for Liberty Christian, picked up all-Class 3 first-team honors. Tyler Gilliam, a senior guard at Appomattox, was named to the all-Class 2 second team.
Brookville senior guard Kylie Stark earned second-team all-Class 3 laurels on the girls side, while Gretna's Ty'Nasia Witcher, a junior guard, was an all-Class 2 second-team selection.
Leftwich helped LCA to a Class 3 state quarterfinal berth, its first VHSL state tournament berth in school history, and a 21-7 record.
Gilliam led the Raiders to a 13-9 record and a berth in the Region 2C tournament, where they won a first-round game over Alleghany and advanced to the quarterfinals.
Stark led BHS to the Region 3C quarterfinals and a 17-7 record, averaging 16 points per game along the way. She eclipsed the 1,000-point mark early in the season and finished her career as the program's second-leading scorer with 1,378 career points.
Witcher, who led the area in scoring at 23.4 points per game, spurred the Hawks to a 19-6 record and the Region 2C semifinals. The guard, who returned her junior year after enduring two knee injuries and poured on a career-high 45 points during a regular-season game, added 8.5 rebounds per game and 4.3 assists per game.
