Despite college and professional cancellations, area high schools still are gearing up for the upcoming spring season by practicing and playing scrimmages.
For now, at least.
Lynchburg City Schools public information officer Cindy Babb said Thursday afternoon an administrative team will gather at 9 a.m. today to discuss a multitude of items relating to the coronavirus, which is responsible for sports suspensions and cancellations across the globe.
Sports at the high school and middle school levels are one item the team plans to review today, she said.
“We’re following [Virginia High School League] guidelines where we can,” Babb said, “and we’re going to have further discussions on local sports.”
On Thursday, the VHSL announced it was canceling its boys and girls state basketball tournaments, which were scheduled to take place Thursday, today and Saturday. The league came to that decision “due to the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19 and amidst the cancellations of major college basketball tournaments,” according to a release.
As a result, the league also announced all remaining basketball teams scheduled to play in championship games would serve as state co-champions. None of those teams are from the Lynchburg area.
“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families and fans,” VHSL executive director Bill Haun said in the release.
Basketball championships weren’t the only cancellations that affected prep athletes. Also Thursday, the New Balance National Indoor track and field championships, scheduled to take place in New York City today through Sunday, were canceled. Nine local athletes previously had qualified for the prestigious meet, including Heritage state champions Alaysia Oakes (long jump, triple jump) and Tya Blake (triple jump) and decorated Virginia Episcopal School distance runner Daniel O’Brien (800-meter run).
At E.C. Glass, athletic director Elizabeth Masencup said as of Thursday afternoon, all sports activities were going on as planned on a case-by-case basis. For instance, softball scrimmages were canceled Thursday because William Fleming chose not to travel.
At Heritage, AD Dennis Knight said sports practices and scrimmages were still ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.
The spring season for VHSL-member schools is scheduled to get underway officially Monday, with dozens of events scheduled throughout the week. Private schools that play in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association have begun their regular seasons already. The VISAA has not made an announcement about altering spring schedules, and neither has the VHSL.
All that could change rapidly, however. That much is evidenced by the last 48 hours, during which the sports world was turned upside down by college and professional cancellations and suspensions.
At Appomattox County High, athletic director Chris Dodge said the school still was moving ahead with spring sports as of Thursday afternoon.
“That could potentially change in the next day or so, with everything that’s going on with the VHSL,” Dodge said.
At Heritage, athletic trainer Chris Hallberg is no longer offering squeeze plastic water bottles to athletes; instead, he said, the school is giving athletes their own disposable paper cups to drink from, in addition to taking other safety measures.
“We’re having them wash their hands before they come in for treatments, we always disinfect tables, and we always keep things clean,” Hallberg said. “Hygiene is huge. We’re doing the best we can, just like everybody else. We’re keeping the locker rooms clean and washing jerseys constantly and keeping counters and treatment tables wiped down.”
In Bedford County, Liberty High, the reigning softball state champs in Class 3, traveled for a scrimmage at Roanoke-based Northside on Thursday. Coach Mike Thompson, who is tasked with replacing five starters lost to graduation from last season’s team, said he hoped high schools in Virginia would be “cautious, but not overly cautious” when reviewing whether to cancel games or the season itself.
“I just really hope in all this we keep our heads and do things in smaller increments,” he said, “like, in two-week stretches instead of six, eight weeks at a time.”
In basketball, only two state championship games were held, and those finished before the league made its announcement. Both are located in Class 2, where Gate City took home the girls title and John Marshall captured the boys championship. All five other classes will have co-champs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.