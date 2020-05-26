It’s been a long time since football coaches in the commonwealth and the Virginia High School League have been on the same page, some coaches assert. That’s why dozens of those coaches from across the state have banded together, hoping to secure a seat at the table with the organization in control of athletics in public schools.
This week, a group of 15 football coaches representing each region of Virginia launched the Commonwealth Football Coaches Association. The group aims to be officially recognized by the VHSL soon.
According to Heritage High coach Brad Bradley, he and Tom Hall — head coach at Manchester High in Midlothian — spearheaded the effort, getting input from dozens of their colleagues. The aim for all involved is to champion the causes of their players and give coaches a voice in front of the state’s athletic governing body.
“We want to have a say-so in what goes on in the VHSL,” Bradley said.
Earlier this week, Bradley said 75 coaches representing multiple areas joined in on a Zoom call about the new effort. In two days, the CFCA’s social media presence gained the attention of more than 400 people via Twitter.
The effort, should it be recognized by the VHSL, could pave the path for thousands of football coaches to receive representation many feel they currently lack.
"We have been made aware that a group of coaches are forming an association. We welcome input from our football coaches, and all coaches, since they are on the front lines working with students," VHSL Associate Director Tom Dolan said in an email. "We have been working hard to involve coaches more in the VHSL and to seek their advice. We see this new association as coaches who love the game and have a deep interest in what’s best for the students they coach. We look forward to working with them."
Bradley said CFCA still is in the very early stages. Decisions on leadership of the group and bylaws are ahead, but the first step is to present the idea of the new organization to the VHSL, a move Bradley said the group hopes to make as soon as Friday or early next week.
“[CFCA’s] vision is to eventually work right beside them,” Bradley said of the VHSL.
The coach also said CFCA, as it is currently branded, is “very flexible” to the suggestions of the VHSL, such as the idea that the new group expand its membership to coaches of all sports.
“[We’re] not making any demands,” said Chris Watts, the longtime Liberty High coach. Watts, with Bradley and William Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace, represent Lynchburg and the surrounding region in the CFCA (known as the Central Virginia region), while 12 other coaches are representatives of four other regions in the state (three per region).
Watts and Bradley said while the CFCA has goals down the line — it wants to have input on VHSL decisions affecting redistricting or playoff formats, for example — the coronavirus pandemic has been the impetus for the group’s creation.
As of Tuesday, the VHSL had not released a plan for restarting athletic activities. Watts said he is a region representative on a newly formed VHSL committee that aims to address coronavirus-related plans, which plans to meet Thursday.
For now, schools currently are not in session and most of the state is under “safer-at-home” mandates from Gov. Ralph Northam, meaning both spring sports and offseason practices are not taking place.
When it comes to football, that means players are not able to get in the weight room and don’t have the chance to condition with teammates. And coaches are concerned about skills regressing in this period of social distancing.
“When you don’t do something, it’s easy to forget about it,” Bradley said.
Coaches obviously want to be back on a path of progress ahead of the fall season, should it be held; they also believe players benefit from time on the gridiron.
“I feel like we need the kids and the kids need us,” Bradley said. “A lot of these guys, this is what they do; this is their motivation.”
Bradley and Watts both talked about the need for a plan to get back on the field safely, adding they believe schools can implement additional measures to preserve the health of players and coaches.
“The long-term impact on these kids and our culture is gonna be massive if we don’t get back out there and do something,” Watts said. “We want to be safe, but we want to get going again as quick as possible, as safe as possible.”
Having football coaches speak directly to decision-makers in the VHSL, through the CFCA, would be a smart way to map out a feasible return, the two say.
States around Virginia have implemented restart plans for athletics, and Watts believes the CFCA could help Virginia to do the same.
“All the coaches I’ve talked to feel like we can follow other states’ models that allow us to get players safely out there for workouts,” he said.
The new organization doesn’t expect all of the virus-related concerns to magically go away, and doesn’t believe players and coaches should necessarily get back on the field tomorrow — “doesn’t mean we’re expecting to start now,” Bradley said. But the launching of the CFCA at least signals a step forward when it comes to the interests of both coaches and players.
“Shows our kids that we’re fighting for them,” Bradley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.