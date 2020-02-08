In Bedford, five Brookville wrestlers claimed individual titles and the Bees posted a third-place team finish in the Region 3C championship held Saturday at Liberty High School.
Brookville posted 169 team points to finish 12 back of team champion Rockbridge County.
The Wildcats edged Wilson Memorial by one point when Heritage’s Gavin Womack pinned WM’s Cameron Sprouse in the third-place match at 285 pounds.
Brookville’s Jalen Fyffe (113), Garrett Good (126), Quintavius Harris (132), Bobby Moran (138) and Isaac Dolph (195) each won individual titles
Fyffe and Good won via pinfall, Harris and Moran won by decision, and Dolph was ahead 4-1 when Rockbridge’s Anthony Marando retired because of injury at the 2:10 mark.
Four other area wrestlers claimed gold Saturday.
Liberty Christian, which finished fourth in the team standings with 136 points, got titles from John McCann (120) and Toby Schoffstall (152). Heritage’s Spencer Goolsby continued his stellar season at 220 pounds with the region title, and Rustburg’s Gage Bomar picked up the title in 106 pounds with a technical fall triumph.
Three area wrestlers placed second: LCA’s Conner McCann fell to Moran at 138 pounds, Liberty’s Isaac Davis suffered a heartbreaking setback to Rockbridge’s Nicholas Marando in an ultimate tiebreaker at 145 pounds, and LCA’s Caleb Davidson lost 12-5 to Wilson Memorial’s Chase Wilson at 182 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.