The E.C. Glass boys lacrosse squad had lofty expectations for the 2020 season, and for good reason.
“I’ve never not been in a state championship game at the end of the year,” said Max Gladieux, a senior midfielder, “and I wasn’t planning on changing that.”
But as the dominoes toppled in the middle of a week in mid-March, the Hilltoppers’ season became another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the cancellation of school for the rest of the academic year, and the Virginia High School League’s subsequent decision to cancel all spring sport championships, E.C. Glass’ chance to make it back to the field at Salem High School — the turf the Hilltoppers have become accustomed to stepping onto for the title game in June — came crashing down.
Gone was a chance for a second ring in four years. Vanquished was the opportunity for more than a dozen seniors to compete one last time as lacrosse players.
“It’s a crushing feeling,” coach Eddie Ranuska said. “ … We wait all year to get here, and it’s obviously heart wrenching. My heart breaks for them.”
Ranuska and his players had the sport they love pulled out from under them. Now, without hours of practice after school, without bus rides to and from away games, and without the games in which Glass undoubtedly would’ve proven its reputation as one of the state’s best teams, players are at a loss.
“No one really knows what to do,” Gladieux said.
Gladieux is the only senior on the Glass roster who didn’t see his lacrosse career end with the abrupt halt to the season before any games were played, as he is headed to Division III Christopher Newport. His 15 senior teammates, however, likely won’t get the chance to play for a team again.
This year’s group looked different than Glass squads of years past. Matthew Gallagher, the reliable faceoff man, graduated in 2019, along with other all-state performers like Wyatt Hamilton and Andrew Kayes.
This group, Ranuska admitted, had plenty of work to do in the offseason. His team had talent and athleticism, but some lacrosse skills needed fine tuning.
“Wasn’t so sure … in September,” Ranuska said, “but by the time February, March came around, I could see we were going to be good.”
So the senior-heavy team, thanks to its offseason conditioning and work early on this year, expected to be playing once again in the season’s final game.
That type of success, the winning culture, is all players on the 2020 roster have ever known, after all.
In the last three years, the Hilltoppers went 56-6, won three region championships and advanced to the state title game three times. They took home the trophy in 2018.
And after falling short against Riverside in a rain-soaked Class 4 final last year, the ‘Toppers had “unfinished business” to take care of this season.
That’s what Ranuska told his team in the last few days before the spring season officially came to an end with the cancellation of school, according to senior defenseman Anthony Marraccini.
“And we did,” Marraccini added. “We really wanted to go back and win.”
Glass’ first official game wasn’t far off when Marraccinni and his teammates heard that “pep talk” from their coach. But in those days just before the season’s official kickoff, players’ feelings quickly shifted from eager anticipation to uncertainty.
“Oh my God, they just canceled March Madness,” Marraccini recalled his teammates saying that week as the sports world began nixing events. He and his teammates didn’t then know what the future of their campaign looked like.
When word came on their season — that games and practices would be put on hold for two weeks, at first, followed by the cancellation of the rest of the academic year — disbelief set in for the Hilltoppers.
“Everyone had this surreal feeling of, ‘What’s going on? Is this really the end?’” Gladieux said.
Today and then, Ranuska tried to be an encourager to the teenage boys he’s coached for years now. For the final few practices, Ranuska turned the reins over to the senior class, letting those players choose how some of their final moments together would look.
The veteran players picked out their favorite drills, ones that gave them a chance to show their competitive spirit.
Those times were some of the best Gladieux has experienced with his team, he said.
Earlier in the season and in the offseason, preparation wasn’t always so fun. There was plenty of difficult conditioning and “working our butts” off, when Ranuska had to do everything he could to try and convince his players “you guys are going to miss this,” Marraccini explained.
“I just kind of laughed at him at the time,” Marraccini added.
Gladieux echoed the sentiment and said neither he nor his teammates “really realized how much [we] were going to miss it until it was over.”
The Hilltoppers will miss out on a chance at another postseason run, and building on a three-year record that is good for a .903 winning percentage.
They’ll miss out on big games — like a home contest against a team traveling to Lynchburg from Georgia, Milton High; a game against Kettle Run that was to be played at Randolph College as a precursor the Randolph-University of Lynchburg lacrosse rivalry; and a matchup with traditional Class 4 powerhouse Dominion.
“I miss the competition of it all,” said Noah Neczyporuk, a senior goalkeeper.
They’ll miss out on the simpler things, too.
“Hanging out in the locker room with all of our teammates, listening to music and bonding,” Marraccini said of what he wishes for now during a time of quarantine. “It was really fun to chill out before practice or games and talking with each other.”
Players like Marraccini had a chance to show off this year, to step into the spotlight with so many players on last season’s squad graduating.
“It’s a shame,” senior Robert Carrington said, “because the team that was playing this year a lot of people hadn’t ever seen before.”
Neczyporuk, for example, was going to be the starting goalie for the Hilltoppers this year after serving as a backup his junior season.
“I could [have played] every game, started every game, and just showed everyone I could play,” he said.
Other seniors, after having stood out on the gridiron for Glass football, were just trying lacrosse out, hoping to get the state championship experience they missed out on during the fall.
“These guys have been there, done that,” Holden Fretz, a defensive lineman who has committed to play for Division II University of Charleston (West Virginia) this fall, said of his spring comrades.
Younger athletes were poised to step up, too, Ranuska said, pointing specifically to Isaiah Martin. The freshman and younger brother of Josiah Martin, who graduated from Glass in 2018 and now plays for UL, was chosen as a captain on this year’s team.
All of those players are wishing they’d have a chance to put their skills to the test, but instead are relegated to practicing in backyards or filling their time with other tasks around their homes.
“Everyone’s just wishing they can be out there, wishing we could be at school and at practice,” Gladieux said.
Ranuska said time spent alone, rather than with his team, is even more difficult when he looks at the calendar and thinks of the games his team should be playing.
“The hardest thing is … [realizing] you’re not there with the boys putting the hard work to the test,” he said. “… Not learning and teaching and doing those things, it makes days a lot harder.”
Carrington tries to shut out thoughts of what could’ve been.
“I really, honestly try not to think about it,” he said. “When I do, I just get really sad about having it all taken from me the last year [of my high school career].”
What helps him get through these difficult times, though, are the fond memories from seasons past, and the legacy the Glass squad has built, especially over the last three years. Hoisting the championship trophy two years ago is at the top of the list, he said, and teammates agree.
“Being able to be that player and win games and a state championship,” Gladieux said, “it feels really special.”
