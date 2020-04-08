E.C. Glass senior Mya Hamlet added to her list of accolades Wednesday, earning an all-state selection to wrap up her high school basketball career.
Hamlet, a forward, was named to the all-Class 4 second team to add another postseason award on top of her Region 4D and Seminole District Player of the Year honors.
Hamlet helped Glass to a regular-season district title, an appearance in the Region 4D title game and a Class 4 state tournament berth, the second ever in program history.
She finished the season with an average of 14.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, both statistics that led her team.
