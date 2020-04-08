EC Glass Girls 04

E.C. Glass forward Mya Hamlet grabs a rebound as Blacksburg guards McKenzie Cheynet and Mariah Burks attempt to knock the ball away during the Regional 4D semifinal game on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at E.C. Glass High School. Hamlet was named to the all-Class 4 second team April 8.

 Emily Elconin/The News & Advance

E.C. Glass senior Mya Hamlet added to her list of accolades Wednesday, earning an all-state selection to wrap up her high school basketball career. 

Hamlet, a forward, was named to the all-Class 4 second team to add another postseason award on top of her Region 4D and Seminole District Player of the Year honors.

Hamlet helped Glass to a regular-season district title, an appearance in the Region 4D title game and a Class 4 state tournament berth, the second ever in program history.

She finished the season with an average of 14.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, both statistics that led her team. 

