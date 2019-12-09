E.C. Glass swept the Region 4D’s highest honors with the release on the all-region teams Monday.
Quarterback DreSean Kendrick was named offensive player of the year, while defensive tackle Holden Fretz took home defensive player of the year for the second straight season.
Kendrick put together a sensational season, finishing with 2,067 rushing yards and 1,276 passing yards (3,343 all-purpose yards). He accounted for 38 touchdowns (26 rushing), led Glass to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Region 4D title game, and orchestrated an offense that put up 414.2 yards per game.
“It’s a testament to them being good. They have invested since the beginning,” Glass coach Jeff Woody said of Kendrick and Fretz. “It’s a blessing to coach those types of kids.”
Fretz also earned first team offensive honors at center. With the senior at defensive tackle, the ‘Toppers held opponents to 13.6 points per game.
“Pound for pound the best player I’ve ever coached,” Woody said. “He’s the type of kid who does whatever he has to do to be great.”
All-Region 4D teams
Offense
Player of the Year: DreSean Kendrick, E.C. Glass
Coach of the Year: Don Holter, Salem
First team: Quarterback — DreSean Kendrick (E.C. Glass); Center — Holden Fretz (ECG); O-Line — Sam Cosnotti (Salem), BJ Wheat (ECG), Tylee Myers (GW-Danville), Holden Ayers (ECG); Tight End — Bobby Pinello (S); Running Back — Wesley Graves (GW), Keenan Cupit (Jefferson Forest), Isaiah Persinger (S); Wide Receiver — Karim Mohamed (Blacksburg), Zavion King (GW), Traivius Chappel (Halifax); Kicker — Broc Simpson (Pulaski); Kick Returner — Lawrence Brown (Amherst); All-Purpose: Shawn Watlington (GW).
Second team: QB — Sha’Kobe Hairston (GW); C — James Goode (Hal); OL — Cooper Dunnigan (Pul), Gabe Fairchilds (S), Tyler Paige (ECG), Aubrey Franklin (JF); TE — Brandon Davis (Hal); RB — Ty Foster (ECG), Cam Leftwich (S), Quoterris Craighead (ECG); WR — Josh Gholston (Bla), Danteas Braxton (JF), D-Moe Mosley (ECG); K — Tyler Garrett (ECG); KR — Karim Mohamed (Bla); AP — Brian Mitchell (Bla).
Honorable mention: QB — CJ Rose (Amherst); C — Willie Jarvis (Amherst); OL — Alex Haley (S), Brady Torian (S), Ryan Castle (Bla); TE — Shyheim Watlington (GW); RB — Brian Mitchell (Bla), Zavion Wood (S); WR — Chase Ferris (S); K — James Poland (Bla); AP — Jacob Hackworth (JF).
Defense
Player of the Year: Holden Fretz, E.C. Glass
First team: D-Line: Holden Fretz (E.C. Glass), Stacy Williams (Salem), Jalen Williamson (GW-Danville); Defensive End — Ethan Gallimore (Pulaski), Jadan Merriman (ECG); Linebacker — Austin Gallimore (Pul), Bobby Pinello (S), Zavion Wood (S), Brandon Davis (Halifax); Defensive Back — Luke Goforth (Bla), Jayden McDonald (S), Shawn Collins (S), Gage Mannon (Pul); Punter — Luke Goforth (Bla); Punt Returner — Brian Mitchell (Bla); All-Purpose — Jacob VanRemortel (Jefferson Forest).
Second team: DL — Will Bishop (Pul), Tristan Bowden (Pul), Darius Norris (Bla); DE — Tucker Harris (Hal), Ky’Juan Waller (S); LB — Parker Epperley (Bla), Luke Russell (Pul), Ahmad Poole (GW), Xavius Hager (ECG); DB — Cam Robinson (ECG), Amonse Burwell (Hal), Danteas Braxton (JF), Chris Shay (Pul); P — Jacob VanRemortel (JF); PR — Logan Burchett (Pul); AP — Markevus Graves (ECG).
Honorable Mention: DL — Chase Ferris (S), Zeke Surber (Pul), Demetri Sandidge (Amherst); DE — Dyson Yuille (JF); LB — Braiden Klacynski (JF), Parker Hoden (Amherst), Vincent Sweeney (Amherst), Chandler Sutphin (S); DB — Corvin Carter (Pul), Antwan Coyle (JF), Josh Gholston (Bla), Jordan McDonald (S), Kendrell McCarly (GW); AP — Nathan Mathena (Bla).
