The E.C. Glass girls basketball team had a group text thread going all day Tuesday prior to playing visiting Blacksburg.
You don’t want to walk to the locker room in tears, said one. Another: It’s not time to turn in your jerseys yet. And another: We don’t want this journey to end.
If there were tears by the time the evening ended, they were happy ones. Nobody handed over their jersey. And the journey is definitely not over.
Far from it, in fact.
For just the second time in school history, an E.C. Glass girls basketball team is headed to the state tournament.
The Hilltoppers (22-3) dominated Blacksburg 53-40 in the Region 4D semifinals, receiving an automatic berth to the state tournament for the first time since 2011.
“Going to states is not something that’s common at Glass,” senior forward Mya Hamlet said. “I feel like we’re definitely changing the culture, setting the standard in a sense.”
Glass had its press working to perfection. It hounded the Bruins (15-11) with full-, half- and three-quarters court pressure, causing 26 turnovers.
Junior guard Amari Osei led all scorers with 17 points, Hamlet finished with 16 points and eight rebounds and Jamiyah Henry added nine points.
“It feels good to work so hard and to feel the outcome of the work, to make history, basically,” Osei said after putting on a show, highlighted by two 3-pointers, a 7-for-8 night from the free throw line and two assists and two steals.
Top-seeded Glass now hosts No. 2 Pulaski County (20-6) in Friday’s region championship. Tipoff time wasn’t announced by press time Tuesday. Both Glass and Pulaski are state bound; PC defeated Salem 69-40 on Tuesday.
Blacksburg was led by forward Skyler Prosser, who had 13 points. Mariah Burks had 10.
Prosser won the opening jump ball and sprinted to the other end for an easy layup and a 2-0 lead.
It was the only time the fifth-seeded Bruins, who were coming off a victory over No. 4 Amherst last week, led the entire game. The Hilltoppers went on a 18-7 run to end the first quarter and led by 12 at halftime.
“We’re very motivated after that loss to Amherst,” Glass coach Anitra Thomas said, referencing the Lancers’ upset victory over Glass in the Seminole District tournament championship. “So I think it might have been good for us. So we’re excited to see what happens moving forward.
“But at the end of the day, all the success these girls have had is strictly based off their work ethic. The time that they put in the gym in the offseason, how much they’re locked in, how engaged they are — all the extra things they’ve done to make us successful.”
Blacksburg cut a 15-point deficit to 10 in the third quarter and was looking to trail by single digits when Osei took over.
She knocked down a 15-footer with 2:55 left in the quarter and then caught a pass from Henry and buried a 3-pointer to push the lead back up to 15.
“We wanna win states,” Osei said with a confident look in her eyes, “and right now we’re feeling motivated.”
Hamlet was impressed by Osei’s night.
“I guess she was like, ‘I gotta bring it home, too,’” Hamlet said. “She had that drive in her tonight. She played an excellent game. I’m so proud of her and the rest of the team. They definitely stepped up.”
The girls basketball program has endured years of lackluster results. Sometimes they’d win only a handful of games. Other years, they wouldn’t win at all. But the ‘Toppers finished with a winning record last year, and things really swung in Glass’ favor this season under Thomas, in her first year as head coach.
The only time Glass went to the state tournament was 2011, under coach Van Porter. His squad lost in the opening round to Salem at the Salem Civic Center after leading by three points at halftime.
Glass, armed not only with its speed and ability to shoot from inside or outside, but with its press — which can doom teams who aren’t able to adapt down the stretch — is hoping this is the year it finally wins it all. It looked every bit like a contender against Blacksburg.
“I feel like in the second half, we definitely kicked in the drive,” Hamlet said.
Thomas has been impressed with the fan support Glass has received. Crowds have steadily gotten larger inside McCue Gymnasium as the season has worn on.
“Most of these girls, this is all they do,” Hamlet said of her team’s dedication. “So for some of them, when this is over, that’s it. You’re done. So the energy has been crazy and the vibe has been great.”
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.