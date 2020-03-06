From staff reports
At Woodgrove High School in Purcellville, E.C. Glass’ state tournament run ended with a 74-51 loss to Loudoun Valley in Friday night’s Class 4 quarterfinal round.
The Vikings (23-0) forced E.C. Glass into turnovers with its full-court press, pulled down offensive rebounds for second-chance shots and streaked out to a 30-13 second-quarter lead.
Loudoun Valley has won all but two of its games this season by wide, double-digit margins. But despite having a comfortable lead most of the game, it could never really put away the Hilltoppers until late in the fourth quarter. That’s when the lead started to balloon, and the Vikings went up 67-46 with 3:30 left.
Mya Hamlet (15 points) and Amari Osei (13 points) led the way for Glass. Jamiyah Henry added 11 points, while Je riyah Osborne finished with eight.
Loudoun Valley’s freshman center, 5-foot-11 Louis Volker, finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Four other Vikings scored in double figures: Megan Stevenson (15), Jordan Campbell (11) and Alyssa Hassan (10).
LV shot a dismal 0 of 10 from 3-point range, but still hit 31 of 55 shots inside the arc for 56%. The Vikings out-rebounded Glass 45-24 and grabbed 13 offensive rebounds.
It was the end of a stellar season for the Hilltoppers (22-5), who captured the Seminole District regular-season crown by going undefeated in district play under first-year head coach Anitra Thomas.
At one point, Glass reeled off 10 straight victories. But the squad dropped three of its last five, including the Region 4D title game last week, which forced it onto the road to face a team that appears destined to win the Class 4 title. LV, for instance, had no trouble with another previously undefeated team, Millbrook (26-1), in the Region 4D title game; it walloped the Pioneers 87-52 last weekend.
Millbrook advanced Friday night by defeating Pulaski.
LV will play in a Class 4 semifinal game Tuesday against Hampton, which crushed Hanover on Friday afternoon.
The Vikings took a 36-19 lead over Glass at halftime, thanks to a 10-foot buzzer-beating heave by Jane Bodamer (seven points).
The Hilltoppers outscored LV 21-19 in the third quarter.
