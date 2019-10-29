Jeff Woody stood on the sideline watching his team go through drills at a recent practice and evoked the spirit of Vince Lombardi.
“Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence,” Lombardi once said.
Woody knows all about that pursuit.
“We want to be perfect,” the E.C. Glass coach said.
So far, the Hilltoppers look unstoppable. They are 8-0 entering Friday’s heavyweight bout with Heritage (7-1) and, with two games remaining before the playoffs begin, have a chance to pull off the first undefeated regular season in midtown since 1988 — the last year E.C. Glass won a football state championship and the only time it has ever gone 14-0.
Like E.C. Glass with 100-plus years of football history, this isn’t Woody’s first rodeo.
The coach brought three undefeated regular seasons to Brookville during his eight years at the Campbell County school: 2008, 2011 and 2012.
BHS crash-landed in ’08, losing in a state championship game and going 13-1. But the ’11 and ’12 campaigns ended on high notes with Brookville winning back-to-back state titles, going 14-0 and stringing together 28 consecutive wins.
Leaving for Monticello after the 2012 season, Woody then won seven more games to push his personal winning streak to 35 games.
“Being undefeated is nothing but hard work,” Woody said this week. “It’s dedication. It’s family. It’s committing to having a vision and then executing that vision. It’s a marathon, and it’s tough.”
Glass is no stranger to perfection, either. The Hilltoppers boast seven undefeated regular seasons in their history (1930, ’50, ’60, ’72, ’75, ’87 and ’88). The 1990 team went 9-0 before falling in the last game of the regular season to Heritage in a game that determined the champion of the now-defunct Western District. In a statewide Associated Press poll released prior to that game, Heritage was ranked second, Glass third.
Woody believes his current team possesses all the ingredients for a perfect season. The offensive and defensive lines are stout and disciplined. The playmakers, led by athletes like quarterback DreSean Kendrick, running backs Ty Foster and Quoterrus Craighead and wide receivers like D-Moe Mosley and Markevus Graves, are putting up startling numbers.
“You’ve gotta be tough, fundamentally sound, intelligent, you’ve got to be fast and physical,” Woody said. “And most important is the togetherness, the family. It’s not about you, it’s about we.”
That’s a concept Woody has preached since arriving in midtown in 2015. Glass had suffered through nine straight losing seasons at that point, then went 1-9 in Woody’s first year. Gradually, things started to change; a six-win season in 2016, eight wins the year after that and then a successful 11-2 season last year.
“We’ve been through hell and back,” Woody noted. “And now’s the time to shine. We’re not the wasteland anymore.”
He described the football atmosphere when he arrived as full of “failure’s anxiety.”
“It was very individualistic,” Woody said. “’We’re good, but I’m scared to give you everything I’ve got because I don’t want to fail, because I know that people are gonna dog me and joke on me if I do fail.’ But right now, they’re letting loose. They don’t care. They know they’re gonna fail, but they’re coachable, and they know they can correct and right those wrongs.”
Woody — who credits his players and assistant coaches for the streak Glass is currently on — sees parallels between this run and the lengthy winning streak at Brookville.
“It’s all chemistry; it’s all family,” he noted. “People come to practice and they enjoy being here. It’s the coaching staff being tight; it’s the players sensing that and them also being tight.”
Should Glass get past Heritage, its toughest opponent of 2019 to date, it would put its perfect record on the line next week at, you guessed it, Brookville.
“We haven’t peaked, we haven’t played our ‘A’ game,” Woody said. “And that’s the thing about these kids. They know they haven’t played their ‘A’ game yet.”
