Two of the three hottest teams in the Seminole District square off tonight in a midseason battle that pits heavyweight against an emerging threat.
Both E.C. Glass (5-0) and Liberty Christian (4-1) are coming off impressive road victories. The Hilltoppers picked up a big Region 4D win at GW-Danville last week, while LCA handled Jefferson Forest in the hostile confines of Sabre Stadium.
Now Glass and LCA face each other for just the third time in a game that begins at 7:30 p.m. at Williams Stadium.
LCA has reeled off four straight victories, suddenly developing into one of the area’s strongest teams. The Bulldogs struggled for two seasons after shedding their private-school opponents in favor of a public-school-only schedule.
Glass, meanwhile, reestablished itself as an area power three seasons ago. But this year’s midtown squad features more firepower, is stout on defense and entered the state-championship conversation before the season even began.
Cooling off the towering ‘Toppers, complete with their daunting offensive and defensive lines and show-stopping playmakers, isn’t easy.
“They’re as complete as any team that maybe there is today in high school football, at least in Virginia,” LCA coach Frank Rocco said of Glass. “They’re massive, physical, and they have tremendous athletes.”
Glass is attempting to run through its regular-season schedule, which includes a seven-game Seminole slate, without any blemishes. The most anticipated matchup, of course, is scheduled for Nov. 1, when the Hilltoppers and face the district’s other perennial power, Heritage, in a game that could decide the district crown.
But LCA presents particular challenges for a Glass team that will be thin in the secondary tonight; several players are out with injuries.
“Not that I doubt our coaching, but they are well-coached,” Glass’ Jeff Woody said about the ‘Dogs. “And you can tell. When you watch them, they’re in the right place at the right time on defense. They block in a timely fashion. Offensively, they throw a lot of different looks at you.”
LCA’s defense was the hallmark of last week’s win. It’s a predominantly 3-4 look led by burly linemen and blitzing linebackers that Rocco and his staff developed in the offseason.
“Each week we’ve kind of tinkered with it to make it better for us,” Rocco said. “But this is the kind of game where you could be in all the right spots and doing all the right things, but they’re too slippery. That’s the thing. We’ve got to do a great job of gang tackling and defensively running to the ball and trying to eat up some space. … It’s gonna be a team effort to contain them all.”
Rocco was referring, of course, mainly to Glass’ playmakers, like quarterback DreSean Kendrick and running backs Quoterrus Craighead and Ty Foster.
Kendrick, who has passed for 540 yards and will likely eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season tonight (he currently has 929), has grabbed most of the headlines for Glass.
The senior is coming off a game at GW in which he rushed for 248 yards and passed for 48 more.
But Glass’ offense has thrived, too, because of Craighead, who has stepped into a key running back role while Foster is seeking to fully overcome an ankle injury. Craighead enters this one with 380 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Kendrick, Woody said, could see time tonight at safety or corner. LCA, with quarterback Josh Nelson and several quality receivers, is a pass-heavy bunch. Glass could be hampered in the secondary because both defensive back Mac Johnson and free safety Eli Wood are sidelined this week, along with offensive tackle Carrington Harvey.
“Bottom line: can we cover them, can we tackle them and, on the [offensive] side, can we block them?” Woody said.
Nelson has thrown for 724 yards and completed 55 of his 94 passes. He’s also tossed nine touchdowns.
Tyler Rose, LCA’s biggest receiving threat, enters with 300 yards on 20 catches, while Will Wycoff has 12 catches for 236 yards.
LCA established the run game last week, with Cade Wycoff (284 yards this season) rushing for 136 yards. That’s something that’s eluded the Bulldogs at times this season.
LCA also guards well in the secondary. Rocco believes he caused JF some confusion last week by switching up coverage on prolific receiver Danteas Braxton.
“We were showing them one thing and giving them another,” Rocco said.
The result: Braxton was taken out of the equation that night. Glass has four to five speedy receivers to keep up with, including D-Moe Mosley (198 yards), Markevus Graves (167) and Q Foster (112).
Watch for Glass’ tough defensive line to try to pressure Nelson into quick decisions.
LCA’s offensive line is menacing as well, so a major part of tonight’s game could be decided in the trenches.
“They know the system,” Woody said of LCA, “and they execute it well.”
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.