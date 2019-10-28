Since the season began, there has been plenty of talk about E.C. Glass and Heritage, the two Seminole District heavyweights, who could duke it out for the Seminole District title by the time they met for a late-season battle.
The situation has played out in storybook fashion.
E.C. Glass (8-0) hosts Heritage (7-1) at City Stadium on Friday night in what is one of the most anticipated matchups in the 43-year history of the rivalry.
The Seminole District crown is on the line. So are bragging rights. So are the hopes for an undefeated season in Hilltopper Country. And so is the Little Brown Jug, the hardware that goes annually to the game’s winner, and which currently resides at Heritage.
“It’s a testament to the city of Lynchburg, with two great coaching staffs and two good football teams,” Glass coach Jeff Woody said. “You wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Glass enters as the No. 2 team in Region 4D, while Heritage is second in Region 3C. Both are 5-0 in district play. Both have the talent to go deep in the playoffs or win a state title. Rarely has there been a time when the two teams have met this late in the season with so much on the line.
“It’s just gonna be an all-out dogfight,” Heritage sophomore defender Gavin Womack said at Monday’s practice.
The lone blemish between the two clubs occurred on the first week of the season, when HHS lost to North Carolina powerhouse Vance. Since then, Glass and Heritage have gone about their business, securing victories and often blowing out opponents.
But their paths were always aligned, set to converge.
For a few moments last Friday, though, it looked like the story line for the Glass-Heritage matchup could change. Glass was cruising to its eighth win, but Heritage was on the ropes.
That’s when Womack stepped up and saved the day for HHS.
The Pioneers watched their 21-point lead evaporate in the second half against Jefferson Forest. Womack, along with fellow teammate JJ Morris, helped secure the victory by stopping Forest running back Keenan Cupit with 4:16 remaining on a two-point conversion attempt that would have given JF a 22-21 lead.
“We knew we had to get the stop,” Womack recalled. “If we hadn’t gotten it, it could have changed the momentum completely.”
It was the first time Heritage has been seriously tested since Week 1. Meanwhile, no one has been able to hang with Glass, which enters allowing just 9.7 points per game.
“We’re trying to keep our heads level,” Glass center and strong-side defensive end Holden Fretz said at Monday’s practice, “because every team we play has the ability to beat us. … That’s one of the things we’ve struggled with in the past. We’ve had the team to go undefeated maybe, but we didn’t have the discipline and mindset to do it.”
Fretz, the reigning Region 4D defender of the year, will play in his fourth varsity Glass vs. Heritage game on Friday. His team was pumped up at Monday’s practice, as shouts and whistles reverberated throughout midtown.
His teammate, receiver D-Moe Mosley, will play in his first varsity Jug Bowl Classic on Friday.
“I expect [Heritage] to come out and be some dogs against our dogs,” Mosley said. “It ain’t supposed to be easy, but they’re gonna work. … We’ve been looking forward to this game all season. Now it’s here, and everybody [knows] we’ve got to have good practice all week long and build up towards the Heritage game.”
On Lynchburg’s west side, players ran through drills late Monday afternoon, getting back on the gridiron since surviving last week’s game.
“We didn’t play with as high of intensity as we could have,” senior outside linebacker Spencer Goolsby said of the game against JF. “So we’re gonna come into practice this week with high intensity and a high motor. That’s the goal this week: full speed, make plays, have fun on the field.”
Heritage, winner of eight of the last nine Jug Bowl contests, owns the hardware courtesy of a 25-22 victory at City Stadium last year. The Pioneers wrestled the jug back from Glass, who had won it in 2017 and broken an eight-game losing streak to their rival in the process.
“We want the jug to be right where it’s supposed to be,” Woody said Monday. “And I know [at Heritage] they feel the same way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.