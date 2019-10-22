DreSean Kendrick is barreling toward the history books at E.C. Glass.
And no one is happier about it than the man he’s about to dethrone.
Kendrick, Glass’ savvy, blink-and-you’ll-miss-him quarterback, will soon eclipse the school’s career all-purpose yards mark of 6,947 yards.
It’s an impressive record that belongs to his father, Andre Kendrick.
The senior, who has been playing on varsity since midway through his freshman year, is only 288 yards away from overtaking the mark.
Andre Kendrick, Glass’ quarterback from 1992 through 1995, holds numerous records at the midtown school. DreSean is on pace not only to break the all-purpose record, but smash it.
“It’s surreal, almost,” Andre Kendrick, who went on to a career at Virginia Tech, said as he sat answering questions with his son at Monday’s practice. “But if anybody’s gonna break it, I definitely wanted it to be him. I wanted him to break that record and keep the name alive in Glass folklore.”
Safe to say, nobody will forget the younger Kendrick any time soon.
DreSean is carving up opponents this season. Even as an underclassman he provided a spark for the Hilltoppers. Then, as a junior, he became the engine that propelled the team forward to an 11-2 record.
But this year is different. He’s often heads and shoulders above opposing defenses after cutting two-tenths of a second off his 40-yard dash time (4.48) and incorporating more moves into his already solid repertoire.
He’s broken out for 2,038 all-purpose yards in 2019 (1,428 rushing, 610 passing) and has accounted for 27 touchdowns (22 rushing).
DreSean’s accomplishments already stand for themselves:
He broke Andre’s career touchdown record of 96 this season.
He set the school’s single-season rushing record with 1,697 yards in 2018.
He needs just 85 more rushing yards this year to break the school career record.
He set the Glass mark for rushing yards in a single game, 291, on Oct. 11, in a win over Liberty Christian.
Now he’s zeroing in on Andre’s career all-purpose yards mark, which has stood for 24 years.
And DreSean still has three more regular season games left, plus the possibility of five more postseason games, should the powerhouse Hilltoppers advance to the Class 4 state championship.
That could happen, too. Currently 7-0, Glass is brushing aside the competition and widely considered a favorite for the state crown.
“I felt like I was eventually gonna be in this position,” DreSean said, “but I didn’t think it would come this fast.”
DreSean first arrived at the varsity level in 2016 as a freshman slot receiver, running back, defensive back and part-time quarterback. His all-purpose stats include rushing, passing and receiving yards.
He split time at QB throughout his underclassman days, often rotating over to running back since the Hilltoppers showed off high-powered arms in coach Jeff Woody’s spread offense.
He’s still sometimes active in the secondary and often returns punts and kicks on special teams. But Glass mostly saves DreSean for offense.
“There are only a few [players] that I’ve coached in my 19-year head coaching career that can do what he’s done,” Woody said. “I feel like I’m watching [former Gretna standout] Vic Hall. I feel like I’m watching [Brookville grad] Logan Thomas. It’s legendary.”
DreSean doesn’t think about records much. He’s too busy trying to prepare for and win games, trying to extend his senior season as long as he can.
But the all-purpose yards mark is difficult to ignore, especially when it belongs to one’s father.
Asked whether he’s given Andre a hard time about nearing the mark, DreSean said: “Not yet.” Then he broke out into a smile. “But when I break it, I will.”
Records at the high school level are sometimes difficult to compile. That’s certainly the case at Glass, which boasts more than 100 years of football history. Individual stats have gotten lost or were never kept in the first place. And sorting through the history that has been preserved can be a titanic task.
Running backs coach Jermaine Johnson has been trying to collect football records recently.
“The game has changed so much,” Johnson said. “So you’re starting to see a lot of these records being broken, especially from an offensive standpoint, because the offenses have evolved so much that defenses haven’t caught up.”
Records may be spotty, but none of the more than half a dozen people asked about them for this story dispute Andre Kendrick’s marks. The quarterback came of age in the mid-90s, when the Hilltoppers were consistently strong and putting high-octane offenses on the field.
Andre was part of the last Glass team to reach a state title game, in 1995, when the Hilltoppers played Hampton and lost, 35-7, in Newport News.
He owns numerous school records, including single-season passing (1,668 yards), career passing (4,190 yards), total touchdowns in a season (37), touchdowns in a single game (6), and others, according to stats compiled by Johnson.
But when Andre began training DreSean at the age of 5, these are the moments he envisioned. At 5-foot-10, DreSean is about three inches taller than Andre was when he was a senior. DreSean is 15 pounds heavier. Andre was a better passer, but DreSean is bigger, faster and stronger. Still, both are eerily similar in their running styles.
“I didn’t train him or pray for him to be just as good as me,” Andre said. “I wanted him to be better than me. I wanted him to be the best he could be. Actually, I wanted him to be considered one of the best players to come through here or through the state. And I think he’s doing that.”
There is more to life than just athletics, though. DreSean sports a 4.2 GPA and is interested in business and marketing. Those are the types of things Andre said he cares most about.
Still, his son is quite the athlete. DreSean is starting to receive looks from Power 5 schools to go along with other college interests. So football, at least for the next four years, is likely in his future.
“Just to see your son at the same school, the same position, doing the same things that you did and doing it at a higher level, that’s a parent’s dream,” Andre said. “I’m just enjoying the ride.”
DreSean could become Glass’ new career all-purpose leader this Friday against Amherst. Or he could break Andre’s mark Nov. 1 when Glass meets its rival, Heritage, which would add another story line to what is shaping up to be a classic battle already loaded with vignettes.
“It’s a blessing,” DreSean said of nearing his dad’s mark, “and I’m honored to see who will be the next person to break my record. I was looking up to all those [former players] and now people are gonna be looking up to me.”
