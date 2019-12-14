SALEM — At halftime of Saturday's Class 2 state championship game, Appomattox owns a 14-7 lead over Stuarts Draft at Salem Football Stadium. 

The Raiders went 62 yards on four plays in about a minute and a half to score on its opening possession and take a 7-0 lead. Cristian Ferguson went 46 yards for the touchdown. After Stuarts Draft answered and tied it at 7-7 on the ensuing drive, ACHS then went 35 yards on a seven-play drive in the second quarter to take back the lead. 

Quarterback Tre Lawing punched it in from the 2-yard line for Appomattox's second touchdown. 

This story will be updated. 

