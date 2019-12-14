SALEM — Stuarts Draft pulled out all the tricks in the second half, but the Appomattox Raiders, with all of their state championship experience, consistently had the answer.
After a wild second half Saturday at Salem Football Stadium, the Raiders hoisted the championship trophy once again, capturing their fourth title in five years with a 42-21 victory over the Cougars.
Appomattox went into the locker room for halftime with a 14-7 lead, but failed to pick up a first down on the first possession of the second half. The Cougars, instead, drew first blood in the third quarter, driving 68 yards in about six minutes and capping the 15-play drive with a 1-yard run by quarterback Henry Cooke that tied the game at 14-14.
The Raiders answered 1 minute and 16 seconds later on Tre Lawing's 5-yard TD run and led the rest of the way. The scoring play was set up by a 62-yard kickoff return from Tyler Gilliam.
After Gilliam snagged a 7-yard TD pass from Lawing on Appomattox's next possession, Draft cut the lead to one score again thanks to a couple of big trick plays.
The Cougars faked the punt on fourth-and-3 and instead picked up 14 yards, then converted a trick play for a 42-yard pass from Freddie Watkins to Dustyn Fitzgerald. The series set up a Watkins 7-yard touchdown reception from Cooke that cut it to 28-21 with 9:26 left in the game.
ACHS, though, took over from there.
The Raiders scored twice more, on an 80-yard run by Lawing and a 14-yard run by Ferguson, to put the game away.
