Seven Heritage High football players and one Staunton River athlete have earned all-state football honors in Class 3. 

Running back KJ Vaughan and center Shante' Giles received first team offensive honors for Heritage, which advanced to the Class 3 state semifinals in December. 

Staunton River kicker Seth Deaton was named second team kicker. 

Pioneers receiver Kyron Thomas received three all-state honors: first team receiver, second team defensive back and first team punt returner. 

Also on defense, Heritage's Spencer Goolsby was named first team linebacker; Brian Trent took home first team defensive back; Krystian Rivera, named The News & Advance's defender of the year on Saturday, earned second team defensive end honors; and KeShawn Colbert was named second team punter. 

The full teams are listed below. 

FOOTBALL

Class 3 All-State Teams

OFFENSE

First team: QB — Meziah Scott (Petersburg); Center — Shante’ Giles (Heritage); Offensive Lineman — Ron Webster (Hopewell), Troy Everett (Lord Botetourt), Gage Basham (LB), Colston Powers (LB); Running Back — KJ Vaughan (Her), Hunter Rice (LB), Christian Fisher (Northside); Wide Receiver —Rob Smith (Spotswood), Shyhiem Cannon (Norcom), Marion Haley (Skyline); Tight End —Tyler Neville (Lafayette); Kicker — Keegan Shackford (Independence); Kick Returner — Treveon Henderson (Hopewell); All-Purpose — Treveon Henderson (Hopewell).

Second team: QB — Ryan High (Spots); C — Isaiah Roberson (Hope); OL — Ethan Blank (North), Landen Baker (Hope), Conner Duncan (Goochland), Colby Morris (Spots); RB — Robert Briggs (Hope), Andrew Turner (Phoebus), Ethan Barnhart (Spots); WR — Kyron Thomas (Her), Kameron Holman (Gooch), Dimario Brooks (James Monroe); TE — Kelly Mitchell (Hidden Valley); K — Seth Deaton (Staunton River); KR — Devin McCray (Gooch); AP — Christian Fisher (North).

DEFENSE

First team: Defensive Lineman — Keyon Williams (Hopewell), Austin Gilliam (Phoebus), Xavier Stephens (Lord Botetourt); Defensive End — Josiah Silver (Phoe), Reggie Ruffin (Hope); Linebacker — Spencer Goolsby (Heritage), Kaiveon Cox (Hope), Joshua Austin (Phoe), Isiah Stephens (LB); Defensive Back — Brian Trent (Her), Devin McCray (Goochland), Corey Wilson (Phoe), Karon Prunty (Norcom); Punter — Keegan Shackford (Independence); Punt Returner — Kyron Thomas (Her); All-Purpose — Kendrick Braxton (Gooch).

Second team: DL — Will Wolfe (Skyline), Khalil Holman (Gooch), Ethan Blank (Northside); DE — Krystian Rivera (Her), Zach Horton (North); LB — Ben Conahan (Spots), Will Stratton (Gooch), Jordan Hall (James Monroe), Jacob Elliot (North); DB — Kyle Arnholt (LB), Zion Hubbard (Hope), Aidan Ryan (JM), Kyron Thomas (Her); P — Keshawn Colbert (Her), Mikey Rago (LB); PR — Dimario Brooks (JM); AP — Jacob Elliot (North).

Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527. 

