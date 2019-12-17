William Campbell 02

William Campbell's Zekeya Townes takes off his helmet during a scrimmage against Rustburg at William Campbell High School in Naruna, August 16, 2019.

After being named the Region 1B defender of the year last month, William Campbell’s Zekeya Townes earned defensive honors on the Class 1 all-state football teams, released by the VHSL on Tuesday.

Townes picked up all-state first-team honors at defensive end. The junior finished the 2019 season with 71 tackles, six sacks and 14 tackles for a loss.

Two of his Generals’ teammates, Junior Solorio and Jonathan Hicks, received second-team defensive honors.

At middle linebacker, Solorio racked up 101 tackles, including 11 for a loss and two sacks. The junior also had three interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble returns.

Hicks, a senior who took home first-team all-Region 1B honors at defensive back, earned a spot Tuesday at the same position. He finished the season with 60 tackles and four interceptions.

Under coach Danny Broggin, Campbell went to the playoffs for a ninth straight season this fall, a mark that tied a school record set by former coach Brad Bradley from 2000 through 2008.

All-Region 1B teams

Offense

First team: Quarterback — Cole Simmons (George Wythe-W); Center — Gage Maxfield (Riverheads); Offensive Lineman — Delonta Butler (Rappahannock), Collin Armstrong (Riv), Nate Stovall (Patrick Henry-GS), Spencer Hostetter (Riv); Running Back — Zac Smiley (Riv), Denver Brown (Galax), Cody Smith (PH-GS); Receiver — Tyler West (Rapp), Braydon Thompson (GW), Zach Johnson (Gal); Tight End — Ean Rhea (PH-GS); Kicker — Peyton Skillman (Riv); Kick Returner — Esau Teasley (JI Burton); All-purpose —Braeson Fulton (Riv).

Second team: QB — KJ Gaines (Rapp); C — Andrew Belcher (Gal); OL — Marveon Newton (Rapp), Hunter Smith (Narrows), Ben Clemons (Nar), Dauntay Woods (Burt); RB — Shaun Smith (Covington), Imir Clark (Sussex Central), Zach Brown (PH-GS); Receiver — D’Andre Hill (King & Queen), Braeson Fulton (Riv), Esau Teasley (Burt); TE — Brendan Bryson (Gal); K — Yianni Kapranos (GW), KR — Craig Shepherd (Washington & Lee); AP — Grayson Whited (Eastside).

Defense

First team: Defensive Lineman — Keyshan Holmes (Essex), Jameson Shover (Riverheads), Lee Peoples (Galax); Defensive End — Zekeya Townes (William Campbell), Ean Rhea (Patrick Henry-GS); Linebacker — Tahraun Hammond (Ess), Zac Smiley (Riv), Mikey Culbertson (JI Burton), Evan Bellamy (Eastside); Ddefensive Back — Elijah Dunlap (Riv), Chase Blaker (Narrows), Chandler Hubbard (Honaker), Avante Banks (Ess); Punter — Cole Simmons (George Wythe-W); Punt Returner — Takeyo Day (Ess); All-Purpose — Brendan Bryson (Gal).

Second team: DL — Delonta Butler (Rapp), Jabari Williams (Cov), Caleb Walk (PH-GS); DE — Brayden Sheffer (West Point), Dave Brooks (Riv); LB — Dorran McMillian (GW), Riley Jo Vaught (Gal), Kolby Barnes (Gal), Junior Solario (WC); DB — Will Stansberry (East), Isaiah Dunlap (Riv), Randall Annino (Colonial Beach), Jonathan Hicks (WC); P — Colby Taylor (PH-GS); PR — Esau Teasley (Burt); AP — Jaquan Jones (Sussex Central).

Offensive Player of the Year: Zac Smiley, Riverheads

Defensive Player of the Year: Lee Peoples, Galax

Coach of the Year: Robert Casto, Riverheads

