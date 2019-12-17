After being named the Region 1B defender of the year last month, William Campbell’s Zekeya Townes earned defensive honors on the Class 1 all-state football teams, released by the VHSL on Tuesday.
Townes picked up all-state first-team honors at defensive end. The junior finished the 2019 season with 71 tackles, six sacks and 14 tackles for a loss.
Two of his Generals’ teammates, Junior Solorio and Jonathan Hicks, received second-team defensive honors.
At middle linebacker, Solorio racked up 101 tackles, including 11 for a loss and two sacks. The junior also had three interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble returns.
Hicks, a senior who took home first-team all-Region 1B honors at defensive back, earned a spot Tuesday at the same position. He finished the season with 60 tackles and four interceptions.
Under coach Danny Broggin, Campbell went to the playoffs for a ninth straight season this fall, a mark that tied a school record set by former coach Brad Bradley from 2000 through 2008.
All-Region 1B teams
Offense
First team: Quarterback — Cole Simmons (George Wythe-W); Center — Gage Maxfield (Riverheads); Offensive Lineman — Delonta Butler (Rappahannock), Collin Armstrong (Riv), Nate Stovall (Patrick Henry-GS), Spencer Hostetter (Riv); Running Back — Zac Smiley (Riv), Denver Brown (Galax), Cody Smith (PH-GS); Receiver — Tyler West (Rapp), Braydon Thompson (GW), Zach Johnson (Gal); Tight End — Ean Rhea (PH-GS); Kicker — Peyton Skillman (Riv); Kick Returner — Esau Teasley (JI Burton); All-purpose —Braeson Fulton (Riv).
Second team: QB — KJ Gaines (Rapp); C — Andrew Belcher (Gal); OL — Marveon Newton (Rapp), Hunter Smith (Narrows), Ben Clemons (Nar), Dauntay Woods (Burt); RB — Shaun Smith (Covington), Imir Clark (Sussex Central), Zach Brown (PH-GS); Receiver — D’Andre Hill (King & Queen), Braeson Fulton (Riv), Esau Teasley (Burt); TE — Brendan Bryson (Gal); K — Yianni Kapranos (GW), KR — Craig Shepherd (Washington & Lee); AP — Grayson Whited (Eastside).
Defense
First team: Defensive Lineman — Keyshan Holmes (Essex), Jameson Shover (Riverheads), Lee Peoples (Galax); Defensive End — Zekeya Townes (William Campbell), Ean Rhea (Patrick Henry-GS); Linebacker — Tahraun Hammond (Ess), Zac Smiley (Riv), Mikey Culbertson (JI Burton), Evan Bellamy (Eastside); Ddefensive Back — Elijah Dunlap (Riv), Chase Blaker (Narrows), Chandler Hubbard (Honaker), Avante Banks (Ess); Punter — Cole Simmons (George Wythe-W); Punt Returner — Takeyo Day (Ess); All-Purpose — Brendan Bryson (Gal).
Second team: DL — Delonta Butler (Rapp), Jabari Williams (Cov), Caleb Walk (PH-GS); DE — Brayden Sheffer (West Point), Dave Brooks (Riv); LB — Dorran McMillian (GW), Riley Jo Vaught (Gal), Kolby Barnes (Gal), Junior Solario (WC); DB — Will Stansberry (East), Isaiah Dunlap (Riv), Randall Annino (Colonial Beach), Jonathan Hicks (WC); P — Colby Taylor (PH-GS); PR — Esau Teasley (Burt); AP — Jaquan Jones (Sussex Central).
Offensive Player of the Year: Zac Smiley, Riverheads
Defensive Player of the Year: Lee Peoples, Galax
Coach of the Year: Robert Casto, Riverheads
