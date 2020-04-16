Brookville senior Landyn Parker is staying close to home to continue her volleyball career, opting to play next season for the University of Lynchburg. 

Parker, a versatile player listed on Brookville's roster as a setter, right-side hitter and outside hitter, was a second-team all-Seminole District selection in 2019. 

She posted 45 aces and 10 blocks during her senior season, along with 130 kills and 157 digs. She also recorded 252 assists. 

Parker will be the second player with area ties on the Hornets roster, joining Appomattox grad Josey Walton. Walton will be a sophomore in the upcoming season. 

The two will play for Hannah Givens, who recently was named interim coach for the Division III Hornets. Givens will lead the team through the 2020 season, according to the school, and takes over for longtime coach Elizabeth Ellinger, who announced earlier this month she was stepping down. 

