Madison Harris, a senior softball player at Brookville High who is the reigning Seminole District pitcher of the year, has been selected to USA Softball's U-17 Women's National Team, the organization announced Wednesday.
The UVa commit was one of 15 players chosen from across the nation to compete at the U-17 Women's Pan American Softball Championship, which will be held Oct. 11 through 19 in Barranquilla, Colombia.
According to the release, the team will attempt to qualify for the 2020 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Women's Softball World Cup. USA Softball selected players from among its pool who have attended previous camps, clinics or league events coordinated by the organization.
As a junior during the spring, Harris went 15-4 with an 0.82 ERA. She struck out 182 batters in 119 innings and was one of Brookville's leading hitters, posting a .351 batting average.
