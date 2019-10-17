Brookville had already lost its first two football games this fall when it traveled to play Liberty Christian on Sept. 20.
Losing two straight in Bees Country is bad enough. To make matters worse, quarterback Jared Glinski couldn’t throw against LCA because of a right elbow injury; his backup, JT Brown, had suffered a broken bone in his throwing hand. The injuries came just days apart.
Brookville lost to LCA that night, 14-7. The normally stellar Campbell County squad was off to a dismal 0-3 start, something no varsity football team at the school had done since 1966.
But BHS didn’t panic. Instead, it searched for answers and then found some. And almost one month later, the Bees have pulled back to .500 after reeling off three straight victories. They’re suddenly one of the hottest teams in the Seminole District ahead of tonight’s always-anticipated Timberlake Road matchup against Heritage, which begins at 7 p.m. at Stinger Stadium.
“Early on, I feel like we were playing for ourselves rather than playing as a team,” senior running back Ryan North said after a practice this week. “And I think we’ve really come together and played as a team these past three weeks.”
Coach Jon Meeks and his staff knew before the season began that 2019 would likely be difficult. Twenty-two seniors graduated from the 2018 team.
So instead of boasting a roster that’s normally full of upperclassmen, the school that owns three state titles and regularly racks up 10 or 11 games per year would feature freshmen and sophomores.
“I mean, there’s an occasional drive when we’ll have seven ninth and 10th graders [on the field],” Meeks said. “Some drives we only have three or four, depending on the package, but it’s nothing for us to have three freshmen and three sophomores on the field at the same time.”
Still, Brookville was one scoring play away from winning those first three games. It lost by six points to powerhouse Lord Botetourt and by seven to both Roanoke-based Patrick Henry and LCA.
But winning changes everything. Whatever concerns there may have been after the 0-3 start have evaporated.
“There’s a different energy,” linebacker Bobby Moran said. “There’s something else that’s driving us now.”
After the rough start, Meeks brought up freshman quarterback Drake McDaniel. The 6-foot-1, 155-pounder helped infuse life into the offense. He’s completed 19 of 35 passes for 452 yards and six touchdowns in three games, and already looks comfortable at the varsity level.
“He didn’t back down from the challenge one bit,” Meeks said, “so he’s gonna be with us the rest of the year.”
Meeks then moved Glinski to running back, where the senior who moonlights as BHS’ catcher in the spring is flourishing. He currently leads the team with 598 rushing yards, while the stocky North has 512 rushing yards at eight TDs.
Having both North and Glinski at running back presents problems for the opposition. North is a downhill runner who barrels his way through downhill. Glinski brings the speed.
Glinski said he and his teammates weren’t worried after the 0-3 start.
“We were playing really hard. It wasn’t a lack of effort, it’s just that we weren’t clicking,” he said. “We had to focus up in practice. That was the main thing. We had to look at ourselves in the mirror and really decide if we wanted to start winning.”
They like what they’ve seen since.
Brookville has only committed one lost fumble in six games, and that occurred on the final play of the game against PH. With four total interceptions, the Bees have turned the ball over just five times all season, while forcing 22 turnovers.
“So we’re doing a good job of protecting the football,” said Meeks, who goes against his alma mater tonight. “We’re giving ourselves a chance every week.”
Moran, who stands 5-5 and weighs 150 pounds, is a fiery defender. He knew his team would eventually get on a roll.
“Otherwise the playoffs are out,” he said. “So we all just treat every week like it’s the playoffs. If you lose, you’re not playing again. That’s how you’ve got to think of it.”
Still, the task is a tall one tonight. Heritage, the reigning Class 3 champ, is strong once again. The Pioneers (5-1) average more than 400 yards per game, 8.3 yards per play, and have committed just four turnovers (one lost fumble).
This will be the first time Glinski, a 6-1 senior, has faced the Pioneers (5-1) as a full-time starter. That goes for many of his younger teammates, too.
“I’m definitely excited,” Glinksi said with a smile. “I think it’s gonna be a showdown. Two, in my opinion, powerhouses in the Seminole. We’re kind of an underdog, but we like that role. We play it in baseball, too, so we love it.”
Meeks said some of his BHS squads in the past may have peaked too early in the season. In the coach’s first five seasons, Brookville got off to fast starts, only to eventually find disappointment in the postseason. This team is different.
“We’re just getting a little better each week,” Meeks said. “I don’t think we’re even close to peaking yet.”
Players like North, Moran and Glinski all echoed the same thoughts: when BHS reaches its maximum potential, watch out.
“Nobody thought we’d be anything this year,” Moran said. “But we’re starting to connect and get the ball rolling.”
And North, who has provided top-notch play the last few years, said his team will scrap until the final horn tonight.
“We’ve really hit a hot streak these past three weeks,” he said, “and I’m very appreciative for it.”
