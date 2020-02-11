From staff reports
Brookville claimed six event titles and used stellar swimming and diving from its entire roster to win the Region 3C boys swimming team title Tuesday afternoon at Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville.
The Bees posted a score of 140 to edge defending Class 3 state champion Western Albemarle by six points.
Brookville secured its first region championship since 2013 when the Bees claimed the Region III title.
Brookville seniors Colby Childress and Daniel Pettyjohn led the way with two individual victories each, and the pair were the opening legs of the 200 medley relay team that also claimed gold.
Childress, the Seminole District boys swimmer of the year, won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, and Pettyjohn added victories in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Brandon Naylor, the third leg in the 200 medley relay, finished second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 IM. Brent Riner, who anchored the winning medley relay team, won the 500 freestyle.
Riner led a 1-2 Brookville finish in the 500 freestyle with teammate Kyle Sennett posting a runner-up finish.
Ethan Mayfield added another podium finish with his third-place showing in 1-meter diving.
Liberty Christian and Heritage finished ninth and 12th, respectively, in the team standings.
In the girls championship, Rustburg’s Madi Fairchild won the region 1-meter diving title with a final score of 351.60 points.
Brookville, LCA and Heritage finished ninth, 10th and 12th, respectively, in the team standings.
JF boys, Glass girls runners-up at Region 4D
In Christiansburg, the Jefferson Forest boys and the E.C. Glass girls both posted runner-up finishes to Blacksburg in the Region 4D championship held at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
JF finished 11 points back of Blacksburg (161-150), while Glass narrowly lost to the Bruins by 6 1/2 points (156.5-150).
The Cavaliers posted a clean podium sweep in the 100 breaststroke with Daniel Murray, JT Lotz and Ben Hiss claiming the top three spots.
Connor Sauls won the 100 butterfly while also being the third leg of the 200 medley relay team that beat out Blacksburg by more than half a second.
Patrick Crowder finished second in both the 200 and 500 freestyles, Matt Murray finished second in the 100 freestyle, Daniel Murray was third in the 200 IM, and Brendan Whitfield and Evan Shopbell placed third in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle, respectively.
The E.C. Glass boys finished fourth in the team standings. Jackson Bauer finished third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 freestyle, and Michael Calvert placed fourth in the 100 freestyle.
The Glass girls finished second to Blacksburg in the three relay events — 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle — and Kaitlyn Bauer (100 butterfly), Ellisa Eckert (500 freestyle) and Rebecca Wigboldy (100 backstroke) won individual events.
Mirela Lynch placed on the podium in the 50 freestyle (third) and 100 backstroke (second); Eckert and Bauer placed second and third, respectively, in the 200 freestyle; Caroline Russell (200 IM and 500 freestyle) and Joy Huyett (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly) each finished second in two events; and Wigboldy added a second-place showing in the 100 freestyle.
JF’s Emily Hansen posted a third-place finish in the 200 IM and a fourth-place showing in the 100 breaststroke.
The Cavaliers finished fourth in the team standings.
