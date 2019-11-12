BLACKSBURG — The difference in the volleyball teams of Blacksburg and Jefferson Forest is far less than numbers indicate.
The Bruins defeated JF 3-1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23) to win the Region 4D championship. It’s the third time this season Blacksburg, the No. 1 seed for the region tourney, beat the Cavaliers, the No. 2 seed. Still, this was anyone’s match to win … or lose.
Cavaliers coach Steve Mills said both teams made enough errors to allow the other to capitalize, so it was a matter of who could outlast the other.
“Both teams tried to give it to the other team tonight,” Mills said. “We said ahead of time if one team has a 10% drop against the other team, they’re going to lose. That was us tonight.”
Blacksburg gave Forest 37 points in hitting errors while the Cavs had 27 errors on the offensive side, but nine of those were service errors.
“We are a good serving team, normally,” Mills said.
Despite the trouble keeping the ball in play, the match was close, with each team scoring in streaks. The Cavs took the first game 25-22 by winning the last three points. The Bruins hit two balls out, then Sydney Strain ended it with a kill, one of 10 she had in the match. Stacy Gallahan had 11 kills, and Hailee Blankenship recorded nine.
JF (19-8) scored the first four points of the second game, but Blacksburg rallied with five of the next six points.
Bruins hitter Amanda Lowe had four kills on consecutive points, then recorded a fifth three points later to put Blacksburg up by one. She rotated off the front to the server position after that, but that didn't slow Blacksburg down.
Lydia Peton saved a point with a diving dig, which led to a kill from Ashley Rutherford, normally a setter. The Bruins (24-4) scored four straight and pulled away to a 25-17 win to even the match.
Peton, who finished with 11 kills and three blocks, said losing the first game made the team refocus.
“We had to come back out with a new mentality,” Peton said. “We have to make not as many errors. We need to read the hitters more.”
That strategy worked in the third game, a 25-18 win.
The fourth set was close. The Bruins led by as many as three when the Cavs rallied.
A perfectly placed free ball for a kill by Hope Robertson (10 digs) tied the game at 12. The game was tied seven more times, finally at 23 apiece.
Peton then recorded a kill to give the Bruins match point, and Lowe ended it with a block.
Jefferson Forest, despite the loss, punched its spot in the Class 4 state tournament by making the region championship game. The Cavaliers will travel to take on the winner of Loudoun County-James Wood in the first round of states Saturday at a time to be announced.
Rustburg 3, Fort Defiance 0
In Fort Defiance, Rustburg's Kate Hardie recorded a double-double with 17 kills and 15 digs as the Red Devils swept host Fort Defiance to win the Region 3C championship.
RHS (22-5), the No. 2 seed, won its third straight match with the 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 victory over top-seeded Fort Defiance (23-3).
Outside hitter Anna Maddox also had a big night for Rustburg, notching 14 kills and 15 digs. She, Hardie and middle blocker Rachel Sledd tallied two blocks apiece.
Meah Coles had 43 assists and four digs, Delaney Scharnus came up with 18 digs and three aces, and Sledd had seven kills, a dig and an ace to go with her blocks.
The Red Devils earned a home game for the upcoming Class 3 state quarterfinals with the victory and will take on Hidden Valley at 5 p.m. Saturday.
