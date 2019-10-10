RUSTBURG — Things were more than good in Rustburg when it came to the varsity volleyball program.
It was 2011. By season’s end, the Red Devils boasted one of the area’s best records. They picked up a share of the Seminole District regular-season title, then a region championship, and went on to compete in the state tournament. Don’t forget the Campbell County squad’s standout outside hitter, Michelle Heath, who went on to a Division I college career at William & Mary.
After that, though, the less successful years followed. Six of them to be exact.
Between 2012 and 2017, Rustburg had just one winning season, putting together an 11-9 record in 2014. In 2017, the Red Devils managed just five wins while suffering 15 defeats.
“I was expecting to win more games,” said Anna Maddox, now a junior, during practice this week, recalling her freshman campaign with RHS.
But now, that lean season seems like it took place a lifetime ago.
Thanks in large part to the addition of a talented group of young players to the varsity roster last year, the Red Devils are back at the top. And this year, the Red Devils are on a tear as they climb the Seminole District ranks.
According to coach Kristen Hardie, now in her 16th season at the helm, this year’s squad “has the potential to do great things,” like that 2011 team that has gone down as one of the best in school history.
After posting a 16-8 record last year, the 2019 Red Devils so far are out to a 16-3 start, their only Seminole District loss — and only loss outside of early season tournaments —coming to Liberty Christian.
“They outplayed us that night,” Hardie said of the Bulldogs.
But while the game sullied a perfect district record, Kate Hardie, a sophomore outside hitter and the coach’s daughter, said it also provided a learning opportunity — and one the Red Devils seem to have quickly benefited from.
“I think our team chemistry has definitely improved after that LCA match. That’s what we grew on, because we were kind of at a point in a set when we would be negative and down on ourselves, but we’ve grown,” Kate Hardie said.
Since then, the Red Devils have strung together six straight wins, including an elusive victory over perennial district power Jefferson Forest, their first since 2016.
In the triumph, Kate Hardie explained, her team tapped into its chemistry and resilience to win, 3-2. The teams went back and forth before RHS finally came up with a 15-12 win in the fifth set.
Hardie, in fact, was one of the catalysts. She and Maddox each recorded a double-double, a feat both are familiar with.
Maddox, described by her coach as a power hitter, has five double-doubles on the season so far. Hardie, who uses her experience and volleyball IQ to switch up her attacks and find holes on the court, has two.
The two had combined for 285 kills ahead of Thursday's game. Hardie owned 148 of those with a blistering .284 hitting percentage.
Hardie, who during the offseason plays setter with a travel team, said the opportunity she first got last year to play for her mom, as a member of the varsity team at Rustburg, was one she looked forward to for years.
“Since my mom’s the coach, I’ve been watching them [as] I’ve grown up,” she said.
As a freshman, Hardie tallied a team-high 252 kills to immediately make her name known in a district rife with talent.
Maddox put up similar numbers and is on track for more big year-end statistics this year. Heading into Thursday's game, she had 144 kills and a .198 hitting percentage.
Middle hitter Rachel Sledd rounds out a contingent of consistent offensive contributors for the Red Devils.
Defensively, Delaney Scharnus is the standout. The sophomore libero has a team-high 148 digs in addition to doing her job in serve receive, where she is the most-targeted Red Devil on the court.
Meah Coles, meanwhile, had recorded 340 assists through Tuesday's contest.
“We’re more solid in every position,” Kristen Hardie said.
Scharnus and Coles, along with Hardie and Ari Hudson and Eden Bigham, make up a sophomore class that infused the Rustburg squad with new life last year.
“I think that group brought a winning attitude. They don’t like losing, and they’re gonna work hard,” Kristen Hardie said of the group, which includes a couple of players who also shine on the softball diamond in the spring. “That pushes the others.”
Maddox said she and her teammates knew from the start of the season they had the potential for another solid campaign. After making it to the state quarterfinals a year ago, the Red Devils have high hopes for how the rest of the season plays out.
“I think this year, we are building off of that,” Maddox said.
Among the biggest tests left is next Tuesday’s rematch with LCA, followed by a matchup with the Cavaliers at Jefferson Forest on Oct. 24, which could determine the regular-season Seminole District champ.
Then it’s on to the district and region tournaments. And on their journey there, there’s no doubting the motivation, the coach explained.
“I think overall as a team, they work well together,” Hardie said. “They get after it in practice; they just want to work hard and get better. And they want to win.”
