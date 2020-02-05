Athletes at six area high schools took part in National Signing Day on Wednesday, and E.C. Glass led the way with seven athletes who appeared in a ceremony at the school.
The Hilltoppers honored six football players and one swimmer. Football players included: defensive end Jadan Merriman (Glenville State College), offensive lineman BJ Wheat (Liberty University), linebacker Xavius Hager (West Virginia State University), two-time Region 4D defender of the year and defensive lineman Holden Fretz (West Virginia’s University of Charleston), lineman Tyler Paige (Averett University) and quarterback DreSean Kendrick (William & Mary), who signed his National Letter of Intent on Sunday.
The Hilltoppers also honored swimmer Ellie Eckert, part of a strong girls swim team gearing up for the postseason. Eckert will attend Gardner-Webb University.
At Brookville, three football players are headed to the next level. Center/guard Jake Frett will play at South Carolina’s North Greenville University, while linebacker AJ McDougall signed his NLI to play at VMI. Running back Ryan North will play at Hampden-Sydney.
Two football players also made their plans official at Liberty Christian Academy. Center Trevor Hatcher will join Fretz at the University of Charleston; running back TJ Strange will join Hager at West Virginia State.
Jefferson Forest also held a ceremony for two football players: offensive lineman Aubrey Franklin and defensive end Dyson Yuille. Franklin is headed to Emory & Henry, while Yuille will play at the University of Charleston.
At Rustburg, offensive lineman Nate Caldwell also made his plans official to play at the University of Charleston.
At Staunton River, kicker Seth Deaton, who hit all 10 of his extra point attempts as a senior and notched five field goals, including a 50-yarder, announced his plans to play at Richmond’s Virginia Union University.
