APPOMATTOX — After a year’s absence in the state title game, the Appomattox Raiders are once again in familiar territory.
Thanks to three passing touchdowns from quarterback Tre Lawing in the first half and stellar defense in the second half, the Raiders took down the visiting Graham G-Men 28-13 in a Class 2 state semifinal game Saturday.
All but one of the game’s touchdowns came in the first half. Lawing delivered TD passes to Tez Booker, Tyler Gilliam and Jaheim Scruggs for 30, 27 and 21 yards, respectively.
Lawing capped the scoring with a 10-yard run on fourth-and-2 late in the second half.
It was the Appomattox defense, though, that shined in the final 24 minutes. The Raiders stopped the G-Men on fourth down three times in the half, including two times inside the Appomattox 30-yard line.
Devin Lester had two touchdown passes for Graham in the first half, the first to Marqus Ray for 62 yards that tied the game at 7. The G-Men pulled to within 14-13 on Lester’s 75-yard TD pass to Xayvion Turner, and the point-after try failed. That’s as close as Graham got, as the G-Men didn’t score for the remaining 28 minutes.
The Raiders are headed back to next Saturday’s state title game in Salem after missing out last year. Appomattox fell in the Region 2C championship game in 2018.
Next Saturday, the Raiders will take on Stuarts Draft as they try for their fourth state championship in five years. The Raiders won three straight from 2015 through 2017.
