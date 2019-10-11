GRETNA — Guarding a two touchdown lead at halftime, Doug Smith wouldn’t let himself get comfortable.
But that all changed three minutes later.
Smith’s Appomattox County High football team took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove down Gretna’s half of the field in a methodical six plays, retaining momentum after the break in the game.
The result: A systematic 21-7 Appomattox win.
“That was huge, because that’s when the game can turn around real quick,” Smith said of that first second-half possession.
His Raiders offense ticked on that same clockwork all evening, though, and the defense held thrice inside its own 25 to hold Gretna (4-2) off the board until late, with the game out of reach.
Appomattox (4-2) forced a quick punt on the Hawks’ first possession of the game, got the football at its own 15 yard line, and drove the 85 yards in an assembly line of eight plays, ending in a Cristian Ferguson 7-yard TD plunge.
Then it was Gretna’s turn, plowing 60 yards to the Raiders 13 before the Appomattox defense stood the Hawks up on fourth down.
The Raiders did it again in the second quarter, this time at their own 21 — and again in the third with Gretna at the 25.
“We’ve got pride in our defense,” Raiders senior Tevin Hurt said.
The Raiders middle linebacker seemed to be in on each of Appomattox’s countless gang tackles, sealing edges and snagging Hawks that slipped across the line of scrimmage the Raiders controlled most of the evening.
“We don’t like giving up yards at all,” Hurt said, “and Coach [Smith] doesn’t like it either.”
ACHS held its opponent to 3.6 yards per carry, while the Raiders offense nabbed 8.6 yards per rush.
“That’s probably the difference,” Smith diagnosed. “The game was won up front. Our guys blocked well on the offensive line, and the holes were there for us to run in.”
Ferguson and quarterback Tre Lawing each topped the century mark in yardage, as Lawing galloped 16 yards with 10:15 left in the second quarter to put the visitors ahead, 14-0.
Keyshawn Baker added Appomattox’s final score – the third-quarter TD that preserved the Raiders’ momentum – on a 5-yard run.
As for Gretna, Hawks coach Cole Simpson keyed on his offense’s inability to move the ball deep in Appomattox territory.
“You know you’re going to have to score 28 or 35 points to beat them,” Simpson said, “and if we’d have done that tonight, we would have. … They’re mighty good, and they’re just doing what Appomattox does.”
The Raiders are well on their way to a fifth-straight 10-win season, but for his part, Smith said his team is still maturing. Early losses to Buckingham and Heritage put a chip on the Raiders’ shoulders, he said, and now they’re reaping the fruits of that travail.
“This is a team,” the coach said, “that is not real sure how good it can be.”
