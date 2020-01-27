Appomattox football coach Doug Smith was named the Class 2 all-state football coach of the year on Monday by the Virginia High School League.
Smith, who has led Appomattox the last eight seasons, guided the Raiders to the Class 2 state title in December with a 42-21 win over Stuarts Draft. It was Appomattox's fourth state title in five years.
It's also the fourth time Smith has been honored as VHSL coach of the year; he previously earned the award in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the years the Raiders won three straight state titles.
Players from Appomattox and Gretna also were honored Monday. On offense, Raiders 6-foot-2 senior Justice Wright was a first team selection at lineman after being named the Region 2C offensive lineman of the year. Fellow classmate Tyler Gilliam was a first team kick returner.
Gretna's Daelyn Miller received first team running back honors after rushing for 1,667 yards and scoring 27 touchdowns in his senior season. He had previously been named Dogwood District and Region 2C offensive player of the year.
Gilliam also racked up two additional honors: first team punt returner on defense and second team receiver. He posted 513 receiving yards to go along with 22-yards per kick return. At punt returner, Gilliam averaged 40 yards per return and returned two punts for touchdowns.
Gretna's Corlyn Witcher was named first team defensive lineman. He had previously picked up the Region 2C defensive lineman of the year honors. Appomattox's Tez Booker (team-high 120 tackles) was a first team defensive back, while teammate Tevin Hurt (Region 2C defensive skill POY) was a first team all-purpose selection.
Hurt (119 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss) was also named second team linebacker. Appomattox's Jamal Wheeler (64 tackles and eight for a loss) was honored as a second team defensive lineman. Gretna's Taelyn Miller (50 tackles) was second team defensive back.
On second team offense, Raiders sophomore Tre Lawing was named quarterback after passing for 1,235 yards, rushing for 1,079 yards and accounting for 39 touchdowns (20 passing).
Raiders running back Cristian Ferguson was also a second team selection. He rushed for 1,706 yards and scored 19 touchdowns on the season, including two in the state title game.
The complete teams are listed below.
FOOTBALL
VHSL Class 2 All-State teams
OFFENSE
First team: Quarterback — Devin Lester (Graham); Center — Mathew Harris (Glenvar); Offensive Lineman — Ben Cox (Radford), Will Jones (Stuarts Draft), Brody Meadows (Grah), Justice Wright (Appomattox); Running Back — Austin Holloway (Luray), Daelyn Miller (Gretna), Trenton Adkins (Ridgeview); Wide Receiver — Jaylen Jones (Thomas Jefferson-R), Freddie Watkins (SD), Xayvion Turner (Grah); Tight End — Kyle Lynch (King William); Kicker — Levi Forrest (Richlands); Kick Returner — Tyler Gilliam (Appo); All-Purpose — Demond Claiborne (KW).
Second team: QB — Tre Lawing (Appo); C — Kiyale Carr (Greensville); OL — Jordan Russell (TJ), Tristian Gordon (Page Co.), Kip Green (Rad), Josh Price (Central-Wise); RB — Cristian Ferguson (Appo), Shamar Graham (TJ), Mason Polier (Union); WR — Jo-el Howard (SD), Nick Sebolt (Glen), Tyler Gilliam (Appo); TE — Lacey Branch (SD); K — Kellan Dalton (Clarke Co.); KR — Trenton Morris (East Rockingham); AP — Trenton Morris (ER).
DEFENSE
First team: Defensive Lineman — Zion Dean (Thomas Jefferson-R), Latrell Fomby (Stuarts Draft), Corlyn Witcher (Gretna); Defensive End — Jayden Watkins (SD), Ethan Hoffman (Radford); Linebacker — Shamar Graham (TJ), Trenton Morris (East Rockingham), Colby Street (Glenvar), Aaron Edwards (Graham); Defensive Back — Jacobi Harrison (TJ), Jo-el Howard (SD), Ethan Mullins (Central-Wise), Tez Booker (Appomattox); Punter — Levi Forrest (Richlands); Punt Returner — Tyler Gilliam (Appo); All-Purpose — Tevin Hurt (Appo).
Second team: DL — Will Moss (Marion), Seth Hawkins (Amelia), Jamal Wheeler (Appo); DE — Shamar Walker (Brunswick), Trey Tenary (Clarke Co.); LB — Tevin Hurt (Appo), Mason Polier (Union), Kasey Branch (SD), Nick Kastner (Grah); DB — Xavier Copeland (Buckingham), Robert Carter (Dan River), Taelyn Miller (Gretna), Devin Lester (Grah); P — Freddie Watkins (SD); PR — Shamar Graham (TJ); AP — Shackoy Fearon (TJ).
Offensive player of the year: Devin Lester, Graham
Defensive player of the year: Aaron Edwards, Graham
Coach of the year: Doug Smith, Appomattox.
