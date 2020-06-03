Doug Smith doesn't have much room left on his hand for any more hardware.
On Monday, in a quiet ceremony at Appomattox County High School, the football coach received his fourth state championship ring and distributed the diamond-encrusted jewelry to players on the 2019 squad that made an improbable run to the title game.
The Raiders defeated Stuarts Draft 42-21 on a chilly December afternoon in Salem, completing a turnaround that to outsiders might have seemed impossible early on in the season. And for the fourth time in the last five years, the Raiders were named the Class 2 champs.
Some players, like their coach, earned another ring to add to their collection Monday. Without much fanfare, and with extra protective measures in place in response to concerns about COVID-19, the group capped the school year with another celebration. The ring ceremony this week followed the boisterous parade through the town in December, when memories of the season were fresh.
The Raiders, with a spate of talent in skill positions and in the trenches, and with their athleticism on special teams, overwhelmed Stuarts Draft in the second half of the championship game.
And every time the Cougars tried to respond and cut into Appomattox's lead, the Raiders clamped down to secure the title they'd been clawing for.
Smith's message to players after the game focused on his team's mental fortitude. To hoist the trophy that day, his team had to stay engaged; they couldn't give up.
Making it to the state tournament alone required that same grit, especially after how the 2019 campaign started.
The Raiders, who had reeled off long winning streaks in the past, dropped their opener, falling to Buckingham by three touchdowns. Things didn't get better immediately, either, as they dropped a second game within the first three weeks.
But ACHS learned from mistakes and came back with a vengeance, accomplishing the ultimate goal.
Now, they have proof of their team's mettle in neat little packages.
