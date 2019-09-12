When their teams faced off in 2015, coaches at Appomattox and Heritage had no way of knowing the game would turn into an annual affair, much less that it would quickly become one of the area’s most anticipated regular-season matchups.
But in its fifth year, Heritage vs. Appomattox is now a rivalry. Since being renewed in ’15 after a nine-year layoff, the series is split down the middle at two games apiece. A rubber match is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Lynchburg City Stadium.
“We know it’s gonna be a war,” Heritage coach Brad Bradley said.
That’s one way of thinking about this matchup. There are many. It’s a heavyweight Dogwood District vs. Seminole bout. It pits Appomattox coach Doug Smith against his former Pioneers. It showcases the dedication of two programs that work year-round.
And it’s state champ vs. state champ. Appomattox won three straight titles from 2015 through 2017 in Class 2, and Heritage took home the Class 3 crown in ’18. So collectively, the two have combined to win a state championship in every year since the series began.
Heritage needed to fill a hole in its 2015 schedule and considered traveling to play a West Virginia school. Then Appomattox’s schedule opened up.
“We were like, ‘It’s a no-brainer,’” Bradley said of the choice to play ACHS.
Meanwhile, in Raider Country, Smith had been lobbying to play Seminole teams since arriving at the school in 2012, fresh off an often-rocky three-year tenure as head coach at HHS, where he also previously served as an assistant.
“Why are we traveling forever and playing Cumberland?” Smith recalled. “If you’re playing teams that make for good games, that just makes you better. I think [Heritage] makes for a great game every year.”
Appomattox blew out Heritage by 35 points in 2015 and then returned for a 28-21 victory the following season. But in '17, the Pioneers ended the Raiders’ famed 32-game winning streak, which was the longest in the VHSL at the time. HHS then scored a 19-point victory last season.
Heritage was, in fact, the only team to beat Appomattox during an impressive four-year run, until the Raiders lost to Radford in the playoffs last November. Appomattox is now 55-4 since the start of 2015.
“You’ve got to come with a game plan,” Heritage outside linebacker Spencer Goolsby said. “You can’t just play Appomattox without watching film or studying what they’re gonna do. They’re a really good team, and they’re a really hard team to play.”
Both teams enter this year’s matchup with 1-1 records. Each offense hinges on young quarterbacks. Appomattox sophomore Tre Lawing is coming off a week in which he burned Rustburg for 96 passing yards and threw a 41-yard touchdown bomb to Tez Booker that set the tone in the first quarter.
Heritage freshman quarterback Kameron Burns has thrown for 191 yards through two games.
Both teams also feature dangerous running backs. Bradley described ACHS senior Cristian Ferguson as “one of the better running backs we’ll see all year long.” And HHS’ KJ Vaughan leads his team with 153 yards on the ground.
ACHS enters this one looking to improve on its defensive effort from one week ago, when it held Rustburg scoreless and eventually stopped every long drive in the Red Devils ground-and-pound offense.
“We have to work extra, extra hard to just put something together, to get a good week of work in,” Smith said, speaking of the steady growth of his young players.
The ACHS goal for this week: “No mistakes, execution and tremendous effort,” Smith said.
And for Heritage: “Worry about our job; worry about what we can control,” Bradley said.
Then, he added: “We have a huge challenge ahead of us. The biggest thing is, I know that Coach Smith is gonna have his kids prepared.”
The series is entering its third two-year cycle, so Appomattox and Heritage will line up again in 2020. Beyond that, there’s no reason to believe the matchup will disappear any time soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.