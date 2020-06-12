Amherst County High announced Friday it hired coaches to lead its volleyball and swimming programs.
Katie Brown was tabbed as the volleyball coach and Elizabeth Schupp will lead the swim program.
Brown, a Rustburg High and Randolph College graduate, takes over at Amherst following a two-season stint in the same position at Heritage. She also served as an assistant coach at RC for three seasons.
Schupp has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Amherst. She joined the program in 2015 and was instrumental in establishing the middle school program. Schupp also has coaching experience at Monticello High School, in addition to running swim leagues in Charlottesville and Amherst.
