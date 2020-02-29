In Salem, the most exciting event of the Class 1/2 state indoor track & field championships came midway through Saturday’s competition in the boys 55-meter dash.
Altavista’s Jayllen Jones was in the thick of the battle, and the junior came within 0.03 seconds of claiming the school’s first indoor state running championship.
Jones recorded a sizzling time of 6.64 seconds to finish third in the tightly contested finals. Narrows’ Chad Baker won with a time of 6.61 seconds to edge Jones and second-place finisher Robert Norris of John Marshall (6.62).
Jones was the second leg of the 4x200 team that also placed third in the state championship. The quartet of Tanner Cox, Jones, Nick Brooks and Jaquallen Jones clocked in at 1:36.25, 0.80 seconds behind John Marshall.
Altavista finished tied for 14th with Glenvar in the team standings with 14 points.
Appomattox’s Tyreese Seal finished third in the high jump to highlight the Raiders’ 18th-place finish in the team standings, and Nelson’s Robert Morris came in fourth in the pole vault as the Governors finished in a tie for 33rd.
Parry McCluer won the boys title with 72 points.
The Appomattox girls finished in a tie for eighth in the team standings thanks to a fifth-place finish in the 4x200 relay and finishes of fourth and fifth from Amyah Bolar and Nyla Napier, respectively, in the long jump.
Altavista’s eight points came from Casey Allen’s runner-up finish in the high jump.
Nelson finished in 11th thanks to a second-place tie by teammates Ella Manthey and Victoria VanHout in the pole vault and Savannah Lawson’s fifth-place showing in the 1,000.
Prince Edward won the girls team title with 74 points.
