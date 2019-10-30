All-Seminole District teams
First team: Virginia Blair Trost (E.C. Glass), Heather Forton (Jefferson Forest), Hailee Blankenship (JF), Katie Vaughan (Liberty), Riley Smith (Liberty Christian), Emma Rossman (LCA), Anna Maddox (Rustburg), Kate Hardie (R), Delaney Scharnus (R).
Second team: Addie Brown (Amherst), Landyn Parker (Brookville), Parker Morrison (Brookville), Hannah Raso (ECG), Sydney Strain (JF), Stacy Gallahan (JF), Hope Robertson (JF), Rieley Taylor (Lib), Rachel Sledd (R).
Honorable mention: Jazmyne Smith (Amh), Erin Johnson (ECG), Jade Lane (ECG), Alyssa Pinn (Heritage), Trinity Fields (H), Alaysia Oakes (H), Rita Magherini (JF), Maria Young (Lib), Katherine Thompson (Lib), Alex Camplin (LCA), Jordan Geukgeuzian (LCA), Meah Coles (R).
Player of the Year: Heather Forton, Jefferson Forest
Coach of the Year: Steve Mills, Jefferson Forest
