BOYS BASKETBALL
All-Seminole District
First Team
Elijah Butler (Amherst), Donnie Cook (Brookville), Savion Austin (E.C. Glass), Hugh Wood (ECG), Jacobi Lambert (Heritage), Micah Crider (Liberty), Joseph Peters (Jefferson Forest), Jalen Leftwich (Liberty Christian), Connor Hartless (LCA).
Second Team
Brett Waugh (ACHS), DreSean Kendrick (ECG), Rayvon Graham (ECG), Deshad Gillis (HHS), Caleb Eckart (JF), Micah Dudley (LHS), Seth Hildebrand (LCA), Shante Buchanan (Rustburg).
Honorable Mention
Kameryn Woolridge (ACHS), Landen Mays (BHS), Tayshaun Butler (BHS), Jack Brestel (ECG), Reashawn Spaulding (ECG), Brandon Tweedy (HHS), Shawn Payton (HHS), Kyle Ferguson (HHS), Adam Hogsed (JF), Tyson Gage (JF), Jordan Everhart (JF), Marquis Ingram (LHS), Rynning Bohrnstedt (LCA), Jaidian Johnson (RHS).
Player of the year: Jalen Leftwich, Liberty Christian.
Coach of the year: Paul Redgate, Liberty Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
All-Seminole District
First Team
Nadia West (Amherst), Kylie Stark (Brookville), Mya Hamlet (E.C. Glass), Jordyn Goode (ECG), Amari Osei (ECG), Tatiyana Graham (Heritage), Paris Pettitt (Jefferson Forest), Alex Camplin (Liberty Christian).
Second Team
Kendra Smith (ACHS), Tavia Christian (BHS), Brynna Elliott (BHS), Bella Hill (JF), Machenze Flood (Liberty), Rebekah Funderburk (Rustburg), TaRiya Dawson (RHS), Delaney Scharnus (RHS).
Honorable Mention
Holland Saunders (ACHS), Dominique Irving (ACHS), Jazmyne SMith (ACHS), Liz Pennington (BHS), Jamiyah Hnery (ECG), Jeriyah Osborne (ECG), Alaysia Oakes (HHS), Heather Forton (JF), Sydney Dills (LHS), Rachel Mock (LCA), Jordyn Robbins (LCA), Jordan Lacks (RHS).
Player of the year: Mya Hamlet, E.C. Glass.
Coach of the year: Anitra Thomas, E.C. Glass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.