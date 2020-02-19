20200204_lna_news_wildart_girlsbasketball_p1.JPG

E.C. Glass' Mya Hamlet drives to basket in front of Heritage defenders Kaitlyn Lewis (left) and Tamisia Davis during the first half of the Hilltoppers' regular-season win over the Pioneers on Feb. 3. Hamlet was named the Seminole District player of the year Tuesday following the tournament championship.

 Lee Luther Jr./For The News & Advance

BOYS BASKETBALL

All-Seminole District

First Team

Elijah Butler (Amherst), Donnie Cook (Brookville), Savion Austin (E.C. Glass), Hugh Wood (ECG), Jacobi Lambert (Heritage), Micah Crider (Liberty), Joseph Peters (Jefferson Forest), Jalen Leftwich (Liberty Christian), Connor Hartless (LCA).

Second Team

Brett Waugh (ACHS), DreSean Kendrick (ECG), Rayvon Graham (ECG), Deshad Gillis (HHS), Caleb Eckart (JF), Micah Dudley (LHS), Seth Hildebrand (LCA), Shante Buchanan (Rustburg). 

Honorable Mention

Kameryn Woolridge (ACHS), Landen Mays (BHS), Tayshaun Butler (BHS), Jack Brestel (ECG), Reashawn Spaulding (ECG), Brandon Tweedy (HHS), Shawn Payton (HHS), Kyle Ferguson (HHS), Adam Hogsed (JF), Tyson Gage (JF), Jordan Everhart (JF), Marquis Ingram (LHS), Rynning Bohrnstedt (LCA), Jaidian Johnson (RHS). 

Player of the year: Jalen Leftwich, Liberty Christian.

Coach of the year: Paul Redgate, Liberty Christian.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All-Seminole District

First Team

Nadia West (Amherst), Kylie Stark (Brookville), Mya Hamlet (E.C. Glass), Jordyn Goode (ECG), Amari Osei (ECG), Tatiyana Graham (Heritage), Paris Pettitt (Jefferson Forest), Alex Camplin (Liberty Christian). 

Second Team

Kendra Smith (ACHS), Tavia Christian (BHS), Brynna Elliott (BHS), Bella Hill (JF), Machenze Flood (Liberty), Rebekah Funderburk (Rustburg), TaRiya Dawson (RHS), Delaney Scharnus (RHS). 

Honorable Mention

Holland Saunders (ACHS), Dominique Irving (ACHS), Jazmyne SMith (ACHS), Liz Pennington (BHS), Jamiyah Hnery (ECG), Jeriyah Osborne (ECG), Alaysia Oakes (HHS), Heather Forton (JF), Sydney Dills (LHS), Rachel Mock (LCA), Jordyn Robbins (LCA), Jordan Lacks (RHS). 

Player of the year: Mya Hamlet, E.C. Glass.

Coach of the year: Anitra Thomas, E.C. Glass. 

