E.C. Glass quarterback DreSean Kendrick and Heritage defensive end Krystian Rivera have earned the Seminole District’s highest honors.
Kendrick was voted the district offensive player of the year. Rivera earned the defensive player of the year award. The all-district teams were released Saturday.
Both athletes have proven essential to their teams this season. Kendrick has amassed 1,830 rushing yards and 1,083 passing yards, while accounting for 34 touchdowns (25 rushing).
Rivera, who was named a first team all-state defender when Heritage won the Class 3 title last year, has served as a leader on defense in 2019 and taken on running back duties as well.
Heritage coach Brad Bradley was named district coach of the year.
All-Seminole District teams
Offense
First team: Quarterback — DreSean Kendrick (E.C.Glass); Running back — Keenan Cupit (Jefferson Forest), KJ Vaughan (Heritage), Ty Foster (ECG); Wide receiver — Tyler Rose (Liberty Christian), Kyron Thomas (HHS), Zach Thompson (Brookville); Tight end — Dillon Stowers (LCA); Offensive line — Holden Ayers (ECG), BJ Wheat (ECG), Mike Williams (HHS), Nate Caldwell (Rustburg); Center — Shante Giles (HHS); Kicker — Tyler Garrett (ECG); Kick returner — Lawrence Brown (Amherst); All-purpose — Jared Glinski (BHS).
Second team: QB — Josh Nelson (LCA); RB — Krystian Rivera (HHS), Cade Wycoff (LCA), Quoterris Craighead (ECG); WR — Danteas Braxton (JF), Markevus Graves (ECG), Logan Orange (Liberty); TE — Dyson Yuille (JF); OL — Zach Rice (LCA), Aubrey Franklin (JF), Jake Frett (BHS), Zach Ferguson (HHS); C — Willie Jarvis (Amh), Holden Fretz (ECG); K — Ethan Dupin (LCA); KR — Kenneth Crawford (HHS); All-purpose — Jacob Hackworth (JF).
Honorable mention: QB — Kameron Burns (HHS), C.J. Rose (Amh); RB — Carlos Lorenzo (LHS), Anthony Moore (LCA), Cortarius Gilmore (LHS); WR — D-Moe Mosley (ECG), Tyleik Brown (Amh), Jahee Blake (HHS); TE — Lance Blankenship (BHS); OL — Phillip Doss (LCA), Zach Woods (JF), Miles Fludd (BHS), Chris Colbert (HHS), Emerson Komen (HHS), Tyler Paige (ECG); C — Devin Thomas (JF), Trevor Hatcher (LCA); K — Connor Phillips (JF), Karson Adcock (HHS); KR — Zach Thompson (BHS).
Player of the Year: DreSean Kendrick, E.C. Glass
Coach of the Year: Brad Bradley.
Defense
First team: Defensive tackle — Holden Fretz (E.C. Glass), Nate Caldwell (Rustburg), Gavin Womack (Heritage); Defensive end — Krystian Rivera (HHS), A.J. McDougall (Brookville); Linebacker — Spencer Goolsby (HHS), Keenan Cupit (Jefferson Forest), Jaylin Jones (RHS), Bobby Moran (BHS); Defensive back — Brian Trent (HHS), Kyron Thomas (HHS), Daniel Garrett (BHS), Cam Robinson (ECG), Daquan Calloway (BHS); Punter — Keshawn Colbert (HHS); Punt returner — Jaylin Belford (LCA); All-purpose — J.T. Brown (BHS).
Second team: DT — Zach Rice (LCA), Tra’Sean Hall (HHS); DE — Jadan Merriman (ECG), Raven Wolk (LCA); LB — Xavier Hager (ECG), Dillon Stowers (LCA), Jared Glinski (BHS), Braiden Klacynski (JF), JJ Morris (HHS); DB — Landon Tucker (RHS), TJ Strange (LCA), Jaleal Carthorn (HHS), Jaylin Belford (LCA); P — Tyler Garrett (ECG); PR — Kyron Thomas (HHS); All-purpose — Markevus Graves (ECG).
Honorable mention: DE — Dre’Andre Horsley (HHS), Dyson Yuille (JF); LB — Tre Tucker (RHS), Cade Wycoff (LCA), Vincent Sweeney (Amh), Parker Hoden (Amh), Connor Dunlop (ECG), Hunter Jefferson (Liberty); DB — Danteas Braxton (JF), Antwan Coyle (Amh), Garrett Whorley (LHS), Marquise Woodruff (ECG); P — C.J. Davis (RHS); PR — Zach Thompson (BHS); All-purpose — Jacob VanRemortel (JF).
Player of the Year: Krystian Rivera, Heritage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.