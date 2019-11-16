E.C. Glass quarterback DreSean Kendrick and Heritage defensive end Krystian Rivera have earned the Seminole District’s highest honors.

Kendrick was voted the district offensive player of the year. Rivera earned the defensive player of the year award. The all-district teams were released Saturday.

Both athletes have proven essential to their teams this season. Kendrick has amassed 1,830 rushing yards and 1,083 passing yards, while accounting for 34 touchdowns (25 rushing).

Rivera, who was named a first team all-state defender when Heritage won the Class 3 title last year, has served as a leader on defense in 2019 and taken on running back duties as well.

Heritage coach Brad Bradley was named district coach of the year. 

All-Seminole District teams

Offense

First team: Quarterback — DreSean Kendrick (E.C.Glass); Running back — Keenan Cupit (Jefferson Forest), KJ Vaughan (Heritage), Ty Foster (ECG); Wide receiver — Tyler Rose (Liberty Christian), Kyron Thomas (HHS), Zach Thompson (Brookville); Tight end — Dillon Stowers (LCA); Offensive line — Holden Ayers (ECG), BJ Wheat (ECG), Mike Williams (HHS), Nate Caldwell (Rustburg); Center — Shante Giles (HHS); Kicker — Tyler Garrett (ECG); Kick returner — Lawrence Brown (Amherst); All-purpose — Jared Glinski (BHS).

Second team: QB — Josh Nelson (LCA); RB — Krystian Rivera (HHS), Cade Wycoff (LCA), Quoterris Craighead (ECG); WR — Danteas Braxton (JF), Markevus Graves (ECG), Logan Orange (Liberty); TE — Dyson Yuille (JF); OL — Zach Rice (LCA), Aubrey Franklin (JF), Jake Frett (BHS), Zach Ferguson (HHS); C — Willie Jarvis (Amh), Holden Fretz (ECG); K — Ethan Dupin (LCA); KR — Kenneth Crawford (HHS); All-purpose — Jacob Hackworth (JF).

Honorable mention: QB — Kameron Burns (HHS), C.J. Rose (Amh); RB — Carlos Lorenzo (LHS), Anthony Moore (LCA), Cortarius Gilmore (LHS); WR — D-Moe Mosley (ECG), Tyleik Brown (Amh), Jahee Blake (HHS); TE — Lance Blankenship (BHS); OL — Phillip Doss (LCA), Zach Woods (JF), Miles Fludd (BHS), Chris Colbert (HHS), Emerson Komen (HHS), Tyler Paige (ECG); C — Devin Thomas (JF), Trevor Hatcher (LCA); K — Connor Phillips (JF), Karson Adcock (HHS); KR — Zach Thompson (BHS).

Player of the Year: DreSean Kendrick, E.C. Glass

Coach of the Year: Brad Bradley.

Defense

First team: Defensive tackle — Holden Fretz (E.C. Glass), Nate Caldwell (Rustburg), Gavin Womack (Heritage); Defensive end — Krystian Rivera (HHS), A.J. McDougall (Brookville); Linebacker — Spencer Goolsby (HHS), Keenan Cupit (Jefferson Forest), Jaylin Jones (RHS), Bobby Moran (BHS); Defensive back — Brian Trent (HHS), Kyron Thomas (HHS), Daniel Garrett (BHS), Cam Robinson (ECG), Daquan Calloway (BHS); Punter — Keshawn Colbert (HHS); Punt returner — Jaylin Belford (LCA); All-purpose — J.T. Brown (BHS).

Second team: DT — Zach Rice (LCA), Tra’Sean Hall (HHS); DE — Jadan Merriman (ECG), Raven Wolk (LCA); LB — Xavier Hager (ECG), Dillon Stowers (LCA), Jared Glinski (BHS), Braiden Klacynski (JF), JJ Morris (HHS); DB — Landon Tucker (RHS), TJ Strange (LCA), Jaleal Carthorn (HHS), Jaylin Belford (LCA); P — Tyler Garrett (ECG); PR — Kyron Thomas (HHS); All-purpose — Markevus Graves (ECG).

Honorable mention: DE — Dre’Andre Horsley (HHS), Dyson Yuille (JF); LB — Tre Tucker (RHS), Cade Wycoff (LCA), Vincent Sweeney (Amh), Parker Hoden (Amh), Connor Dunlop (ECG), Hunter Jefferson (Liberty); DB — Danteas Braxton (JF), Antwan Coyle (Amh), Garrett Whorley (LHS), Marquise Woodruff (ECG); P — C.J. Davis (RHS); PR — Zach Thompson (BHS); All-purpose — Jacob VanRemortel (JF).

Player of the Year: Krystian Rivera, Heritage

Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527. 

