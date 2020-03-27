BOYS BASKETBALL
All-Region 4D Teams
First team: Kapone Barley (GW-Danville), Kevon Ferrell (Halifax Co.), Rayvon Graham (E.C. Glass), Ethan English (Salem), Savion Austin (ECG), Brock Vice (Blacksburg), Joseph Peters (Jefferson Forest), Taevon Walden (GW).
Second team: Alex Blanchard (Sal), Hayden Gray (Pulaski Co.), Kameron Roberts (Hal), Elijah Butler (Amherst Co.), Jakobe Dixon (GW), Caleb Eckart (JF), DreSean Kendrick (ECG), Jaden Waller (Hal).
Player of the Year: Kapone Barley, GW
Coach of the Year: Sterling Williams, Halifax Co.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
All-Region 4D Teams
First team: Mya Hamlet (E.C. Glass), Maddie Ratcliff (Pulaski County), Deaundra Jeffress (Halifax County), Nyasia Lanier (GW-Danville), Kennedy Scales (Salem), Skyler Prosser (Blacksburg), Nadia West (Amherst), Amari Osei (ECG).
Second team: Ally Fleenor (PC), Ella Morrison (HC), Keslyn Secrist (PC), Jordyn Goode (ECG), Paris Pettitt (Jefferson Forest), Abbie Baker (SHS), Kendra Smith (ACHS), Curtasja Brooks (GW).
Honorable mention: Paige Huff (PC), Bella Hill (JF), Jamiyah Henry (ECG), Holland Saunders (ACHS), McKenzie Moran (SHS).
Player of the Year: Mya Hamlet, E.C. Glass.
C0-coaches of the Year: Anitra Thomas, E.C. Glass; Bradley Sutphin, Pulaski County.
