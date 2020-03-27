Region 4D girls basketball championship game 7

E.C. Glass' Mya Hamlet tries to pull down a rebound during the Region 4D girls basketball championship game against Pulaski County in Lynchburg on Friday, February 28, 2020. Hamlet was named the Region 4D player of the year on Friday, March 27. 

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

BOYS BASKETBALL

All-Region 4D Teams

First team: Kapone Barley (GW-Danville), Kevon Ferrell (Halifax Co.), Rayvon Graham (E.C. Glass), Ethan English (Salem), Savion Austin (ECG), Brock Vice (Blacksburg), Joseph Peters (Jefferson Forest), Taevon Walden (GW).

Second team: Alex Blanchard (Sal), Hayden Gray (Pulaski Co.), Kameron Roberts (Hal), Elijah Butler (Amherst Co.), Jakobe Dixon (GW), Caleb Eckart (JF), DreSean Kendrick (ECG), Jaden Waller (Hal).

Player of the Year: Kapone Barley, GW

Coach of the Year: Sterling Williams, Halifax Co.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All-Region 4D Teams

First team: Mya Hamlet (E.C. Glass), Maddie Ratcliff (Pulaski County), Deaundra Jeffress (Halifax County), Nyasia Lanier (GW-Danville), Kennedy Scales (Salem), Skyler Prosser (Blacksburg), Nadia West (Amherst), Amari Osei (ECG). 

Second team: Ally Fleenor (PC), Ella Morrison (HC), Keslyn Secrist (PC), Jordyn Goode (ECG), Paris Pettitt (Jefferson Forest), Abbie Baker (SHS), Kendra Smith (ACHS), Curtasja Brooks (GW). 

Honorable mention: Paige Huff (PC), Bella Hill (JF), Jamiyah Henry (ECG), Holland Saunders (ACHS), McKenzie Moran (SHS). 

Player of the Year: Mya Hamlet, E.C. Glass. 

C0-coaches of the Year: Anitra Thomas, E.C. Glass; Bradley Sutphin, Pulaski County.

