LCA vs. E.C. Glass 01

Liberty Christian Academy guard Jalen Leftwich powers through E.C. Glass defense to make a basket on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at E.C. Glass High School.

 Emily Elconin/The News & Advance

BOYS BASKETBALL

All-Region 3C

First team

Zymir Faulkner (Charlottesville), Connor Hartless (Liberty Christian), Jaxson Jameson (Broadway), Jacobi Lambert (Heritage), Jalen Leftwich (LCA), Tommy Mangrum (Western Albemarle), Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood), Rob Smith (Spotswood). 

Second team

Rynning Bohrnstedt (LCA), Donnie Cook (Brookville), Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance), Jailik Lynch (Rockbridge Co.), Nick Motley (Charlottesville), Matt Poole (Wilson Memorial), Riley Prichard (WA), Henry Sullivan (WA). 

Player of the Year: Tommy Mangrum, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year: Darren Maynard, Western Albemarle. 

All-Region 2C

First team

Cam Cormany (Radford), Tyler Gilliam (Appomattox), Troy Brandon (Martinsville), Isaiah Griffin (Gretna), Tanyan Sutphin (Floyd Co.), Jayson Easton (Alleghany), Kolton Sutphin (Fort Chiswell), Robert Carter (Dan River). 

Second team 

Stephen Barber (Glenvar), Brice Wilson (Nelson), Alex Kanipe (Radford), Jaheim Swortzel (Floyd Co.), Tevin Hurt (Appomattox), Avery Alexander (Glenvar), Tony King (Gretna). 

Player of the Year: Cam Cormany, Radford. 

Coach of the Year: Rick Cormany, Radford. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All-Region 3C

First team

Lexi Bennington (Spotswood), McKenzie Freeze (Spots), Nevaeh Ivory (Fluvanna Co.), Stephanie Ouderkirk (Spots), Kiersten Ransome (Fort Defiance), Sydney Sherman (Western Albemarle), Becca Shiflet (Turner Ashby), Kylie Stark (Brookville). 

Second team

Brianna Allen (FD), Korinne Baska (Wilson Memorial), Abby Branner (Spots), Alex Camplin (Liberty Christian), Leah Kiracofe (Turner Ashby), Andrea Lefkowitz (Charlottesville), Addie Riner (TA), T.C. Younger (Charl). 

Player of the Year: Stephanie Ouderkirk, Spotswood

Coach of the Year: Chris Dodson, Spotswood. 

All-Region 2C 

First team 

Alexis Kiser (Floyd Co.), Ty'Nasia Witcher (Gretna), Sierra Hubbard (Patrick Co.), Quanadra Tunstall (Chatham), Maggie Rooklin (Allegany), Nykayla Hairston (Martinsville), Shaniya Johnson (Appomattox), Karsyn Reed (Giles). 

Second team

Makeyla Mease (Gretna), Olivia Harris (Glenvar), Hailea White (Nelson), Aimee Whitlow (Floyd Co.), C'aira Valentine (Martinsville), Nysheia Miller (Chatham), Anayaih Randolph (Nelson), Lexi Radar (Radford). 

Player of the Year: Alexis Kiser, Floyd County. 

Coach of the Year: Ross Snead, Floyd County. 

Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527. 

