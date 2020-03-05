BOYS BASKETBALL
All-Region 3C
First team
Zymir Faulkner (Charlottesville), Connor Hartless (Liberty Christian), Jaxson Jameson (Broadway), Jacobi Lambert (Heritage), Jalen Leftwich (LCA), Tommy Mangrum (Western Albemarle), Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood), Rob Smith (Spotswood).
Second team
Rynning Bohrnstedt (LCA), Donnie Cook (Brookville), Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance), Jailik Lynch (Rockbridge Co.), Nick Motley (Charlottesville), Matt Poole (Wilson Memorial), Riley Prichard (WA), Henry Sullivan (WA).
Player of the Year: Tommy Mangrum, Western Albemarle
Coach of the Year: Darren Maynard, Western Albemarle.
All-Region 2C
First team
Cam Cormany (Radford), Tyler Gilliam (Appomattox), Troy Brandon (Martinsville), Isaiah Griffin (Gretna), Tanyan Sutphin (Floyd Co.), Jayson Easton (Alleghany), Kolton Sutphin (Fort Chiswell), Robert Carter (Dan River).
Second team
Stephen Barber (Glenvar), Brice Wilson (Nelson), Alex Kanipe (Radford), Jaheim Swortzel (Floyd Co.), Tevin Hurt (Appomattox), Avery Alexander (Glenvar), Tony King (Gretna).
Player of the Year: Cam Cormany, Radford.
Coach of the Year: Rick Cormany, Radford.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
All-Region 3C
First team
Lexi Bennington (Spotswood), McKenzie Freeze (Spots), Nevaeh Ivory (Fluvanna Co.), Stephanie Ouderkirk (Spots), Kiersten Ransome (Fort Defiance), Sydney Sherman (Western Albemarle), Becca Shiflet (Turner Ashby), Kylie Stark (Brookville).
Second team
Brianna Allen (FD), Korinne Baska (Wilson Memorial), Abby Branner (Spots), Alex Camplin (Liberty Christian), Leah Kiracofe (Turner Ashby), Andrea Lefkowitz (Charlottesville), Addie Riner (TA), T.C. Younger (Charl).
Player of the Year: Stephanie Ouderkirk, Spotswood
Coach of the Year: Chris Dodson, Spotswood.
All-Region 2C
First team
Alexis Kiser (Floyd Co.), Ty'Nasia Witcher (Gretna), Sierra Hubbard (Patrick Co.), Quanadra Tunstall (Chatham), Maggie Rooklin (Allegany), Nykayla Hairston (Martinsville), Shaniya Johnson (Appomattox), Karsyn Reed (Giles).
Second team
Makeyla Mease (Gretna), Olivia Harris (Glenvar), Hailea White (Nelson), Aimee Whitlow (Floyd Co.), C'aira Valentine (Martinsville), Nysheia Miller (Chatham), Anayaih Randolph (Nelson), Lexi Radar (Radford).
Player of the Year: Alexis Kiser, Floyd County.
Coach of the Year: Ross Snead, Floyd County.
