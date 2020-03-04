GIRLS BASKETBALL

All-Region 1B teams

First team

Bre'cha Byrd (Surry County), Berkeley Tyree (Riverheads), Jamia Flythe (Franklin), Neondra Kelly (Surry), Hannah Grubb (Riv), Charlotte Mabry (Altavista), Olivia Atkins (Rappahannock County), Kourniya White (Sussex Central). 

Second team

Savanna Crawford (Riv), Dayton Moore (Riv), Carrington Wayland (Rapp. Co.), Tori Atkins (Rapp. Co.), Miracle Monger (Franklin), Casey Allen (Altavista), Ajah Lee (Surry), Amanda Jones (Surry). 

Player of the Year: Bre'cha Byrd, Surry County

Coach of the Year: Maze Toomer, Surry County. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

All-Region 1B teams

First team

Grant Painter (Riverheads), Tavon Jones (Sussex Central), Adam Painter (Riv), Rome Hudson (Carver Academy),  Javon Marion (Cumberland), Ivin Parker (Sussex Central), Richard Lillard (Rappahannock County), Bryan Powell (Franklin). 

Second team

Stuart Hunt (Altavista), Russell Thompson (William Campbell), Darius Johnson (Carver Academy), Carl Williams (Appomattox Regional Governor's School), Elijah Dunlap (Riv), Isaiah Miranda (Sussex Central), Myroen Barrett Jr. (Frank), Zyraire Muhammad (Carver). 

Player of the Year: Grant Painter, Riverheads

Coach of the Year: Chad Coffey, Riverheads. 

