GIRLS BASKETBALL
All-Dogwood District
First team
Shaniya Johnson (Appomattox), Quandra Tunstall (Chatham), Nysheia Miller (Chat), Ty'Nasia Witcher (Gretna), Makeyla Mease (Gretna), Charlotte Mabry (Altavista), Anaiyah Randolph (Nelson), Alexis Crews (Dan River).
Second team
Casey Allen (Alta), Charity Wilson (Chat), Amya Jackson (William Campbell), Hailea White (Nelson), Hayley Carrico (Appo), Takiya Smith (DR), Alicea Farmer (DR), Sonia Mora-Gil (Gretna).
Honorable mention
Madison Walker (Gretna), Keslee Hylton (Chat), Tori Roark (Chat), Trinity Brooks (Chat), Ashia Glass (Gretna), Dayanna Stone (Gretna), Alexis Martin (Nel), Mariah Butler (Nel), Dominique Morrison (Nel), Naklya Bradley (WC), Kaylin Brightwell (WC), Cari Vrooman (Appo), Aaliyah Hodge (Appo), Savannah Bowes (DR), Abigail Totten (Chat).
Player of the Year: Shaniya Johnson, Appomattox.
BOYS BASKETBALL
All-Dogwood District
First Team
Tavion Belcher (Dan River), Tyler Gilliam (Appomattox), Isaiah Griffin (Gretna), Robert Carter (DR), Brice Wilson (Nelson), Tevin Hurt (ACHS), Houston Carter (NCHS), Jaren Purvis (NCHS).
Second Team
Tony King (GHS), Russell Thompson (William Campbell), Sean Hunt (Chatham), Stuart Hunt (Altavista), Casey Scruggs (ACHS), Emmanuel White (DR), Taelyn Miller (GHS), Zavihian Durant (DR).
Honorable Mention
Bailey Stinnette (ACS), Jayllen Jones (ACS), Nick Williams (CHS), Chance Briggs (CHS), Zekeya Townes (WC), Jermiah Smith (WC), Tim Clements (ACHS), Ethan Lewis (DR), Jordan Price (DR), George Brown (NCHS), Jamel Rose (NCHS), Blayz McGarry (NCHS), Devonte Blair (GHS), Tabron Mabins (GHS).
Player of the Year: Tavion Belcher, Dan River.
Coach of the Year: Kenny Murphy, Dan River.
